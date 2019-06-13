England vs West Indies: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats

England and the West Indies share one of the folklore rivalries in cricket, more so in the Test variant, as the competition was tight and at time acrimonious. Even in One-day Internationals, the two sides have had quite the history, including in World Cup matches. Surprisingly though, England stand head and shoulders above the West Indies when it comes to World Cup engagements, which is strange considering that the West Indian cricket machinery was quite good for a fair sprinkle of the time.