England vs West Indies: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Jos Buttler, who scored a World Cup 2019 hundred against Pakistan, is expected to regain complete fitness before England's fourth league stage match at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on Thursday. England head coach Trevor Bayliss confirmed the availability of wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who suffered a hip injury while batting in England's win against Bangladesh on Saturday. "Yes, he's fine. He'll be taking part in today's practice fully," Trevor Bayliss said as quoted by AFP. "It was a little bit precautionary the other day. He said he could have kept, but he wasn't really sure if he would be able to run after a high catch," he added. Hosts England have started their bid to clinch a maiden World Cup on a positive note. They defeated South Africa by 104 runs in opener, before going down against Pakistan by a margin of 14 runs.

When is the England vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match?

The England vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 14, 2019 (Friday).

Where will the England vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match be played?

The England vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton .

What time does the England vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match begin?

The England vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match?

The England vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the England vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)