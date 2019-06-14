England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Joe Root Strikes Twice, West Indies Five Down
England vs West Indies Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Shimron Hetmye and Nicholas Pooran stitched a decent partnership to bring West Indies back on track.
Chris Gayle was dismissed for 36 on Friday as England breathed a sigh of relief after earlier dropping the West Indian dangerman in their World Cup match in Southampton. England pacemen Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer kept the Caribbean side in check early, restricting them to just eight runs off the first five overs. Gayle then found his range, smashing Archer for two straight fours but in the next over he sliced down to third man off Woakes, only for a sprawling Mark Wood to put down the chance after seemingly having the ball under control. He then hit Woakes for a four over long on and a straight six. The left-handed Gayle, who has previously indicated this will be his last World Cup, has now overtaken Viv Richards as the leading scorer in one-day internationals between England and the West Indies. But England ensured they did not pay too heavily for their miss, with Jonny Bairstow making no mistake on the square leg boundary after Gayle did not quite get hold of a Liam Plunkett short delivery. Gayle made his 36 off 41 balls with five fours and one six. Two balls later West Indies were in deep trouble at 55-3 when Shai Hope was trapped in front of the wicket by Wood. The umpire initially did not give Hope out but the decision was overturned on review. Jason Roy, who scored a century in England's win against Bangladesh, pulled up with an injury in the eighth over and had to leave the field, giving England captain Eoin Morgan an early headache. He was being assessed for tightness in his left hamstring. Earlier, Morgan opted to bowl first, hoping to make use of the cloudy conditions. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between England vs West Indies, Straight From The Rose Bowl, Southampton
- 16:15 (IST)Jun 14, 2019Jason Roy who left the field struggling earlier today is experiencing some stiffness in his left hamstring.
An update on Jason Roy's injury from the England camp. Roy is experiencing "some tightness in his left hamstring" and is "currently being assessed."
- 15:59 (IST)Jun 14, 2019Jonny Bairstow takes a good catch to help Liam Plunkett remove Chris Gayle for 36. Plunkett attacked him with short ball and Gayle wanted to pull that away but didn't get the right connection.
Watch how Gayle holed out to Plunkett:
- 15:29 (IST)Jun 14, 2019Chris Woakes almost got the better of Chris Gayle but Mark Wood, who covered a decent ground running in, failed to complete the catch, giving Gayle a life.
Watch the drop here:
- 15:15 (IST)Jun 14, 2019Chris Woaked deceives Evin Lewis with his yorker, by the time he reacted and brought his bat down, the ball had already knocked his stumps down. He departs for 2.
BOWLED HIM!
Chris Woakes gets Evin Lewis for two!
Chris Woakes gets Evin Lewis for two!
FOLLOW #ENGvWI
- 14:42 (IST)Jun 14, 2019England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(capt), Jos Buttler(wk), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(capt), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Oshane Thomas
We win the toss and will bowl first!
Follow:
Playing XI for today's match up!
Playing XI for today's match up!
Good luck boys!
- 14:33 (IST)Jun 14, 2019England skipper Eoin Morgan wins the toss and opts to bat against West Indies in Southampton.
England won the toss and will bowl!
England won the toss and will bowl!#ENGvWI #CWC19 #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/eHF35qyE36
- 14:30 (IST)Jun 14, 2019Renowned author Jane Austen was born in Hampshire, Southampton.
Hampshire Bowl hosts its third #CWC19 fixture today!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 14, 2019
Did you know, Jane Austen was born & lived all but four years of her life in Hampshire.
She wrote Sense & Sensibility, Pride & Prejudice and the majority of her novels from her home in Chawton, Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/HH9GDrDfoa
- 14:15 (IST)Jun 14, 2019There is no sign of rain in Southampton at the moment but given how unpredictable the English weather is, all that can change in no time. But for now players of the both teams are out on the field in their huddle.
The scene in Southampton this morning! #ENGvWI | #CWC19