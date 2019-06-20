England will face Sri Lanka in their league encounter at the World Cup 2019 on Friday at Headingley. England are currently placed at the second position on points table, below New Zealand who remained unbeaten after a close win against South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday. While England broke numerous records in their last match against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka are struggling to find their feet in the ongoing tournament. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka have just managed to get one win out of their three games, while two of their matches have been washed out. England failed to pick up 10 wickets against Afghanistan which is the only worry they will have heading into the match. If Sri Lanka fails to get past England, their hopes of advancing to the knockouts will be over.