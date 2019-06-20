England will lock horns with Sri Lanka in their next World Cup 2019 league encounter at Headingley on Friday. England are currently placed at the second position on points table, below New Zealand who remained unbeaten after a close win against South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday. While England broke numerous records in their last match against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka are struggling to find their feet in the ongoing tournament. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka have just managed to get one win out of their three games, while two of their matches have been washed out.

Sri Lanka will have to come up with an extraordinary performance, if they want to keep their hopes alive in the ongoing World Cup.

For England, the only worry from their last comprehensive victory was their bowling. England's bowlers failed to get 10 wickets against an average Afghanistan batting line-up. However, their batsmen have been in sublime touch. Four England batsmen, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy are among the top 10 run-scorers in the World Cup 2019 so far.

England will be up against a different class of bowlers in Lasith Malinga and Nuwan Pradeep, who have been the only positive in bowling department for Sri Lanka. Both the bowlers have picked up four wickets each in three games.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Perera (wk), Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Match starts at 3 PM (IST)