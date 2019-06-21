England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2019: Angelo Mathews Takes Sri Lanka To 232/9 Against England
England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: England are in a commanding position against Sri Lanka, sending their top guns back to the dressing room.
Avishka Fernando marked his first appearance of the World Cup with an impressive array of shots only to fall just shy of a fifty as Sri Lanka slumped to 62-3 against England at Headingley on Friday. Sri Lanka, who won the toss, were in dire straits at three for two before the 21-year-old Fernando, in just his seventh one-day international, counter-attacked with a dashing 49 in this group match. Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and decided to bat first on a good pitch of even bounce under sunny skies -- a welcome sight at a World Cup marred by washouts. But the skipper fell for one when, off the last ball of the second over, he edged a delivery from fast bowler Jofra Archer that cut away to wicket-keeper Jos Buttler. And two balls later, without another run on the board, Kusal Perera slashed Chris Woakes to third man where Moeen Ali, in his 100th ODI, held a safe catch. But Fernando gave his wicket away when he fell in similar fashion to Perera, with an uppercut off Mark Wood caught by Adil Rashid at third man. But number three batsman Fernando hit 14 runs off one Archer over with a drive on the up followed by a hooked six and a cover-driven four. It was the end of a 39-ball innings featuring two sixes and six fours, with Sri Lanka now 62-3 in the 13th over. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between England vs Sri Lanka, Straight from Headingley, Leeds
- 18:28 (IST)Jun 21, 2019
Sri Lanka 232/9 in 50 overs!With two dots balls in the end, Sri Lanka finishes at 232/9 in 50 overs. Mathews remains unbeaten at 85 (115).
Sri Lanka finish their innings on 232/9.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 21, 2019
England's pace duo of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer took six wickets between as Angelo Mathews top-scored for Sri Lanka with an excellent 85*. #CWC19 | #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/bfqWoi4wFk
- 18:20 (IST)Jun 21, 2019
OUT!Bowled! What a delivery, leg-stump yorker to Malinga and he is gone. Nine down for Sri Lanka with nine balls to go. Nuwan Pradeep, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
Leg stump out of the ground!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 21, 2019
Mark Wood picks up his third wicket of the day - just one more Sri Lanka wicket to take for England. #CWC19 | #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/qZ7mEKNPl4
- 18:11 (IST)Jun 21, 2019
OUT!Wickets continue to fall for Sri Lanka as Udana (6) goes! Wicked for Mark Wood.
Udana goes for six and Wood has his second wicket!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 21, 2019
Sri Lanka are now eight wickets down...#CWC19 | #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/jVdf3S8MYi
- 18:05 (IST)Jun 21, 2019
OUT!Another one goes down! This time its Thisara Perera (2). Trying to go for a six, caught at third man.
Archer picks up his third and it's via another excellent catch in the outfield!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 21, 2019
Thisara Perera goes, Sri Lanka are 200/7 in the 46th over. What do you think they'll end up on?#CWC19 | #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/6A1kJXzW1v
- 17:54 (IST)Jun 21, 2019
OUT!That's a stunner by Joe Root at mid-on! What a catch! De Silva departs at 29 (47). At a time, when Sri Lanka were looking to swing their arms, they have suffered another blow!
Archer has another!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 21, 2019
Root with a great grab at mid-on and this time it's Dhananjaya who goes.
Sri Lanka are now 190/6.#CWC19 | #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/hCuxy89rlf
- 17:43 (IST)Jun 21, 2019
50 for Mathews!Fifty up for Mathews! 38th ODI fifty for the Mathews. He brings it with a over short fine leg.
50 for Angelo Mathews!#CWC19 | #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/qj3PCI0686— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 21, 2019
- 17:34 (IST)Jun 21, 2019
High hopes from Mathews!Sri Lanka are having some high hopes from experienced Mathews. He needs to bat till 50 overs.
Is there a finer sight in cricket than a top class batsman batting in a cap against a spinner? #CWC19 | #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/SwPvHcKL2b— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 21, 2019
- 17:15 (IST)Jun 21, 2019
Hat-trick ball negotiated!Silva safely negotiates Adil Rashid's hat-trick ball!
Dhananjaya de Silva safely negotiates the hat-trick ball...#CWC19| #ENGvSL— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 21, 2019
- 17:05 (IST)Jun 21, 2019
OUT!Another one goes! Caught and bowled! Jeevan Mendis (0) is out for golden duck. Rashid on a hat-trick.
Two wickets in two balls for Adil Rashid!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 21, 2019
Jeevan Mendis is out for nought and Rashid is on a hat-trick!#CWC19 | #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/Mz8ZWesUg2
- 17:02 (IST)Jun 21, 2019
OUT!So, Kusal Mendis is gone! It was a flighted delivery by Rashid and Morgan takes a blinder. His long stay at the crease ends. Mendis departs at 46 (68).
Great take!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 21, 2019
Eoin Morgan takes a very sharp catch to help Adil Rashid dismiss Kusal Mendis for 46.
A timely wicket for England as Sri Lanka were rebuilding nicely.#CWC19 | #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/niGAW5IiKK
- 16:48 (IST)Jun 21, 2019
England on charge!England are on charge and making some terrific fielding efforts to save runs.
It's all smiles for England at the halfway stage of the Sri Lankan innings.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 21, 2019
They'll feel like they're in control with Sri Lanka on 114/3 after 25 overs.#CWC19 | #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/RuraNwkX8N
- 16:34 (IST)Jun 21, 2019
Sri Lanka fans cheering!Despite the boring show in Leeds, Sri Lanka fans are building the atmosphere in the stadium.
Lots of flags in the crowd today in Leeds!#CWC19 | #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/Z76iOt6YiO— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 21, 2019
- 16:22 (IST)Jun 21, 2019
Perfect start by England!England got off to a superb start. They are not leaking runs and also claiming wickets on regular intervals. Sri Lanka 74/3 after 17 overs.
England have reduced Sri Lanka to 74/3 after 17 overs in Leeds. Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews are trying to rebuild the innings.— ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2019
- 15:59 (IST)Jun 21, 2019
OUT!And Avishka's blitz ends! Upper cut and the third man makes no mistake. Aviskha, after announcing himself dashingly, departs at 49, one short of his second fifty.
Wood strikes!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 21, 2019
Avishka Fernando guides one into the hands of third man and has to go for an excellent 49.
Sri Lanka now 62/3.#CWC19| #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/xVy5SB8fAk