World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Innings Break   
Match 27, Headingley, Leeds, Jun 21, 2019
England ENG Yet To Bat
Sri Lanka SL PP3 232/9 (50.0/50)
CRR: 4.64
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat

England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2019: Angelo Mathews Takes Sri Lanka To 232/9 Against England

Updated:21 June 2019 18:32 IST
England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: England are in a commanding position against Sri Lanka, sending their top guns back to the dressing room.

England vs Sri Lanka (ENG vs SL) Live Score: Mathews helps Sri Lanka to post 232/9 in 50 overs. © AFP

Avishka Fernando marked his first appearance of the World Cup with an impressive array of shots only to fall just shy of a fifty as Sri Lanka slumped to 62-3 against England at Headingley on Friday. Sri Lanka, who won the toss, were in dire straits at three for two before the 21-year-old Fernando, in just his seventh one-day international, counter-attacked with a dashing 49 in this group match. Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and decided to bat first on a good pitch of even bounce under sunny skies -- a welcome sight at a World Cup marred by washouts. But the skipper fell for one when, off the last ball of the second over, he edged a delivery from fast bowler Jofra Archer that cut away to wicket-keeper Jos Buttler. And two balls later, without another run on the board, Kusal Perera slashed Chris Woakes to third man where Moeen Ali, in his 100th ODI, held a safe catch. But Fernando gave his wicket away when he fell in similar fashion to Perera, with an uppercut off Mark Wood caught by Adil Rashid at third man. But number three batsman Fernando hit 14 runs off one Archer over with a drive on the up followed by a hooked six and a cover-driven four. It was the end of a 39-ball innings featuring two sixes and six fours, with Sri Lanka now 62-3 in the 13th over. (LIVE SCORECARD)

  • 18:28 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Sri Lanka 232/9 in 50 overs!

    With two dots balls in the end, Sri Lanka finishes at 232/9 in 50 overs. Mathews remains unbeaten at 85 (115). 
  • 18:25 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    SIX!

    Finally, Mathews goes for a six! Big one towards deep-mid wicket. He is on 83. 
  • 18:24 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Final over!

    Can we expect some T20 moments from Mathew's Test knock! Atleast, in the final over.
  • 18:20 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    OUT!

    Bowled! What a delivery, leg-stump yorker to Malinga and he is gone. Nine down for Sri Lanka with nine balls to go. Nuwan Pradeep, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
  • 18:17 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    FOUR!

    Upper cut and executed perfectly! It was a short ball from Archer and Mathews plays it over the keeper for a boundary. 
  • 18:13 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    FOUR!

    High full-toss from Wood and Mathews shows it direction on the last minute towards square third man for a boundary. SL need more boundaries with just 18 balls to go. 
  • 18:11 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    OUT!

    Wickets continue to fall for Sri Lanka as Udana (6) goes! Wicked for Mark Wood. 
  • 18:10 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    FOUR!

    A welcome boundary for Sri Lanka to third man. It was, however, a mis-hit but SL won't mind. 
  • 18:07 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    New batsman in!

    Isuru Udana, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
  • 18:05 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    OUT!

    Another one goes down! This time its Thisara Perera (2). Trying to go for a six, caught at third man.
  • 18:02 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Time to shift gears!

    What is Sri Lanka waiting for? Five overs to go and they have not yet shifted their gears! Mathews must go for big hits. SL want young Mathews back, atleast for today! 
  • 17:58 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    6 overs to go!

    Now, Sri Lanka need some serious hitting with just 6 overs to go! 
  • 17:54 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    OUT!

    That's a stunner by Joe Root at mid-on! What a catch! De Silva departs at 29 (47). At a time, when Sri Lanka were looking to swing their arms, they have suffered another blow! 
  • 17:43 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    50 for Mathews!

    Fifty up for Mathews! 38th ODI fifty for the Mathews. He brings it with a over short fine leg. 
  • 17:40 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Last 10 overs!

    So, last 10 overs! Sri Lanka 171/5 after 40 overs. They need to go aggressive from here. 
  • 17:34 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    High hopes from Mathews!

    Sri Lanka are having some high hopes from experienced Mathews. He needs to bat till 50 overs. 
  • 17:19 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    FOUR!

    This is a solid hit for a boundary from Silva's blade! And, with this boundary, 150 comes up for Sri Lanka.
  • 17:15 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Hat-trick ball negotiated!

    Silva safely negotiates Adil Rashid's hat-trick ball!


  • 17:05 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    OUT!

    Another one goes! Caught and bowled! Jeevan Mendis (0) is out for golden duck. Rashid on a hat-trick.
  • 17:02 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    OUT!

    So, Kusal Mendis is gone!  It was a flighted delivery by Rashid and Morgan takes a blinder. His long stay at the crease ends. Mendis departs at 46 (68).
  • 17:01 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    FOUR!

    Swept away to backward square leg. A welcome boundary for Mathews and Sri Lanka as well. 
  • 16:57 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Mathews slow knock continues!

    Is Mathews playing a Test knock? He has scored just 25 off 54 deliveries with a single boundary. He needs to be play aggressively now as SL are just two overs short of 30 overs.
  • 16:48 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    England on charge!

    England are on charge and making some terrific fielding efforts to save runs. 
  • 16:45 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    FOUR!

    First boundary for Mathews! It was a slow delivery by Rashid and Mathews sends it towards long-on for a boundary.
  • 16:44 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    100 comes up for Sri Lanka!

    So, 100 comes up for Sri Lanka in 23.2 overs. Slow batting by SL. 
  • 16:34 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Sri Lanka fans cheering!

    Despite the boring show in Leeds, Sri Lanka fans are building the atmosphere in the stadium. 
  • 16:33 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    FOUR!

    A welcome boundary for Sri Lanka! It was a full toss and Mendis drives it beautifully for a boundary to long-off. 
  • 16:28 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Bowling change!

    Moeen Ali, right-arm off break, comes into the attack.
  • 16:22 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Perfect start by England!

    England got off to a superb start. They are not leaking runs and also claiming wickets on regular intervals. Sri Lanka 74/3 after 17 overs. 
  • 16:12 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Run out chance missed!

    There was a run-out chance! Direct hit and Mendis would have gone. Little mix-up between Mendis and Mathews could have turned fatal for Sri Lanka. 
  • 16:11 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    FOUR!

    Beautifully driven to short extra cover! Terrif shot from Mendis' blade.
  • 15:59 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    OUT!

    And Avishka's blitz ends! Upper cut and the third man makes no mistake. Aviskha, after announcing himself dashingly, departs at 49, one short of his second fifty.
  • 15:52 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Bowling change!

    Ben Stokes, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack.

  • 15:51 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    FOUR!

    Another boundary for Avishka to third man! He is four short off his second fifty. 
  • 15:49 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    50 comes for SL!

    50 comes up for Sri Lanka, thanks to the counter-punch by Avishka.
  • 15:47 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Bowling change!

    Mark Wood, right-arm fast, comes into the attack.

  • 15:43 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    SIX!

    My goodness! Avishka is tearing apart top England pacers. He is playing his first match in World Cup 2019. Where was he till now?
  • 15:42 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    FOUR!

    Avishka goes again, this time he hammers over mid-wicket.
  • 15:38 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    FOUR!

    Wow! Avishka is making his presence count. He is taking off the pressure put by England. This time he earns a square leg boundary. 
  • 15:32 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    FOUR!

    Wow, another glorious shot by Avishka. Nobody moves except the bowler and umpire, a watchful straight drive. He is playing some eye catching shots since last two overs. 
    Topics mentioned in this article Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team England England Cricket Team World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka, Match 27 Cricket
