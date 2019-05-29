England vs South Africa: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats

The World Cup 2019 is set to begin on Thursday with England taking on South Africa in the tournament opener. Both these teams have never won cricket's biggest tournament but would want to rewrite history by laying their hands on the coveted trophy. But for that they need to start well. Here we give you an idea how the two teams have fared so far against each other in the World Cup. England and South Africa have faced each other six times and both teams came up trumps on three occasions each.

World Cup head to head:

England vs South Africa

Matches: 6

England won: 3

South Africa won: 3

Ties: 0

No result: 0

England will be hoping to create a landmark by winning their first World Cup, that too at home, as they have been backed as among the favourites for the tournament.

South Africa too will be looking for a better display in this World Cup as they have been the eternal underachievers at the top level of cricket.