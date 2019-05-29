England, under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan , will launch their World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa at Kennington Oval, London, on Thursday. After having suffered a first-round exit in the 2015 edition of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, England have improved tremendously in last few years and shown the world what they are capable of. In their run-up to hosting the showpiece ICC event, England climbed to the top of the One-day International (ODI) rankings and scored record highest ODI total twice, which now stands at 481 for six. Batting has been the basis of England's ODI rejuvenation, with Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Morgan and the dynamic Jos Buttler among a top seven who can all change the course of an innings in the blink of an eye. South Africa have suffered plenty of World Cup heartache but having been losing semi-finalists four years there is a sense the Proteas are going under the radar this time around. South Africa coach Ottis Gibson is convinced the pressure is all on the tournament hosts and cited comments by England quicks Stuart Broad and James Anderson -- both of whom no longer play ODI cricket -- as an example.

When is the England vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match?

The England vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be played on May 30, 2019 (Thursday).

Where will the England vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match be played?

The England vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be played at The Oval, London.

What time does the England vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match begin?

The England vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match?

The England vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the England vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

