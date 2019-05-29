 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa: Kagiso Rabada, South Africa Player To Watch

Updated: 29 May 2019 17:06 IST

Kagiso Rabada will be a key bowler for South Africa in World Cup 2019.

Kagiso Rabada won the player of the match award on his ODI debut. © AFP

Kagiso Rabada made a dream opening to his One-day International (ODI) career when he first wore the South African colours against Bangladesh at Dhaka on July 10, 2015. The fiery fast bowler was just too good for the Bangladesh batsmen and ended with figures of 6 for 16, which is his best yet. Kagiso Rabada had a fine outing in the Indian Premier League for Delhi Capitals though he had to head back home with an injury, from which he has since recovered.

Rabada has been a bowling lynchpin for South Africa since the time Dale Steyn was laid low by injuries. Rabada, along with Lungi Ngidi, was the flag-bearer for the new-age South African fast bowling attack.

Rabada has played 66 ODIs so far, with 65 innings, in which he has claimed 106 wickets at a strike rate of 31.8 and economy of 4.98.

Rabada has six four-wicket hauls to his credit, and that lone five-for, which got him the player of the match award on debut.

Topics mentioned in this article Kagiso Rabada South Africa South Africa Cricket Team England England Cricket Team The Oval, London The Oval, London World Cup 2019 Cricket
World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table.
Highlights
  • Kagiso Rabada picked up 6 wickets on his ODI debut vs Bangladesh
  • Rabada has played 66 ODIs for the 'rainbow nation'
  • Rabada has 106 wickets to his name at at a strike rate of 31.8
