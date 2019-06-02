England will return to their batting paradise Trent Bridge, where they have twice registered the highest One-Day International total, for World Cup 2019 Match 6 against Pakistan on Monday. Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan suffered an embarrassing seven-wicket defeat to the West Indies at the same venue on Friday. Some disciplined bowling from the West Indies bowlers saw Pakistan fold for a paltry 105 in 21.4 overs in batting-friendly conditions at Nottingham, where record-setter England scored 444/3 against Pakistan in 2016 and 481/6 in 2018. Even though Eoin Morgan's men started their campaign with an emphatic 104-run win against South Africa, England may recall fast bowler Mark Wood for the match against Pakistan. England, in the light of Pakistan's problems against short-pitched bowling, might unleash Wood in partnership with the Sussex speedster Jofra Archer. "We're aware of what went on yesterday," England assistant coach Graham Thorpe said Saturday. "The West Indies bowled very well, they looked like they roughed Pakistan up," the former England batsman added.