England were off with a bang in World Cup 2019, beating South Africa by 104 runs in their opener . Pakistan, on the other hand, were on the receiving end of a rejuvenated West Indies pace battery and were sent packing for just 105 runs, eventually going down by seven wickets. It won't get any easier for them as they gear up to face England in the second match, a prospect that could possibly be even more difficult than the one they faced earlier. England have had the wood on Pakistan for most part of their One-day International (ODI) history and while Pakistan can be completely unpredictable, the hosts would think they have a distinct edge, as was also the case just before World Cup 2019 .

England vs Pakistan ODI hostilities go back to 1974 and they two teams have been fared as follows:

Matches: 87

England won: 53

Pakistan won: 31

Ties: 0

No results: 3

So as is evident, both on records and form, England are miles ahead, especially now with their individual performances in World Cup 2019 so far.

However, this still is not Pakistan's worst performance in any World Cup and if 1992 is to be recalled, they can still be one of the teams to be reckoned with.