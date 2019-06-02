Mohammad Amir arguably is the best fast bowling talent to emerge on the international arena over the last decade. Pakistan always had the ability to unearth world-class fast bowlers at a very young age, right from the days of Imran Khan to Wasim Akram and Amir. The latter, however, was possibly among the best to come of Pakistan and would have been one of the greatest in the business had he not lost five crucial years after being found guilty of spot-fixing in 2011, which also saw him doing jail time. But even after his return Mohammad Amir, while not quite the bowler he was before, has been crucial for the Pakistani attack when fit. This was also seen in their World Cup 2019 opener against the West Indies, where Amir stood tall among the shambles of a Pakistani disaster.