World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, England vs Pakistan: Mohammad Amir, Pakistan Player To Watch Out For

Updated: 02 June 2019 18:07 IST

Mohammad Amir stood tall among the shambles of the Pakistan performance in their first World Cup 2019 match against the West Indies.

Mohammad Amir claimed four wickets for Pakistan against West Indies. © AFP

Mohammad Amir arguably is the best fast bowling talent to emerge on the international arena over the last decade. Pakistan always had the ability to unearth world-class fast bowlers at a very young age, right from the days of Imran Khan to Wasim Akram and Amir. The latter, however, was possibly among the best to come of Pakistan and would have been one of the greatest in the business had he not lost five crucial years after being found guilty of spot-fixing in 2011, which also saw him doing jail time. But even after his return Mohammad Amir, while not quite the bowler he was before, has been crucial for the Pakistani attack when fit. This was also seen in their World Cup 2019 opener against the West Indies, where Amir stood tall among the shambles of a Pakistani disaster.

Mohammad Amir was thrown into the deep end of One-day Internationals (ODI) in 2009 when he debuted at Dambulla against Sri Lanka. The impact was immediate as he returned figure of 3/45 off 10 overs, taking the first new ball.

Mohammad Amir has played 52 ODIs (51 innings) and claimed 63 wickets at an economy of 4.77 and a strike rate of 39.8. Amir has one four-wicket haul, with best figures of 4/28.

