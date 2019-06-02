England seem to have the early World Cup 2019 jitters under control as they prepare to take on Pakistan in their second league contest. Pakistan, on the other hand, have a lot of rallying to do as their big loss to the West Indies has come as the worst possible start for them. However, Pakistan are a resurgent side and would be hoping for massive support when they take on the hosts on Monday.
Following are the match details:
Match details:
England vs Pakistan
When: June 3, 2019
What time: 3.00 PM IST
Where: West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire
Stadium: Trent Bridge
Trent Bridge was not kind to Pakistan when they faced the West Indies pace battery in their first match and England won't be in a forgiving frame of mind either.
But Pakistan can surprise anyone, not least themselves, when it comes to playing cricket and nothing about them can be taken for granted.
So, watch this space.