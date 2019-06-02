 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs Pakistan: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium

Updated: 02 June 2019 16:57 IST

England will take on Pakistan in their second World Cup 2019 league encounter as they continue their effort to claim their first-ever 50-over ICC tournament.

Trent Bridge, Nottingham will play host to England vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match on Monday. © AFP

England seem to have the early World Cup 2019 jitters under control as they prepare to take on Pakistan in their second league contest. Pakistan, on the other hand, have a lot of rallying to do as their big loss to the West Indies has come as the worst possible start for them. However, Pakistan are a resurgent side and would be hoping for massive support when they take on the hosts on Monday.

Following are the match details:

England vs Pakistan

When: June 3, 2019

What time: 3.00 PM IST

Where: West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire

Stadium: Trent Bridge

Trent Bridge was not kind to Pakistan when they faced the West Indies pace battery in their first match and England won't be in a forgiving frame of mind either.

But Pakistan can surprise anyone, not least themselves, when it comes to playing cricket and nothing about them can be taken for granted.

So, watch this space.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team World Cup 2019 England vs Pakistan, Match 6 Trent Bridge, Nottingham Trent Bridge, Nottingham Cricket
