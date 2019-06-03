9.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end Powerplay 1! Continues bowling it on a length and around off. Morgan looks to hit it through the off side but it goes off the inside edge towards square leg for one. Just two from the 10th. Pakistan at the top after it. England are 60 for 1. They need another 287 in 240.
Live Score
9.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Good fielding this time. Full and on middle, Morgan strokes it to mid on where the fielder moves to his right and stops it.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Another length delivery and on off, Morgan defends it out.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Welcomes Morgan with a slower one on off, Morgan pushes it firmly but finds mid off.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Misfield and a run! Back of a length on off, this is pushed towards cover-point. The fielder does not stop it cleanly and a run is taken.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Once again the extra bounce causes the problem! Shortish and outside off, Root looks to cut but the ball goes over the bat.
8.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! The ball takes the shoulder of the bat and Jonny Bairstow is a goner! Wahab is pumped up. Once again the extra bounce gets the better of Bairstow. It is a back of a length delivery and it is angling away from off. JB looks to guide it down to third man but the ball kisses the upper half of his blade due to the extra bounce and goes into the mitts of the keeper. Timely wicket for the visitors as this partnership was looking dangerous. Pakistan easily on top at the moment. They have both the English openers back in the hut inside Powerplay 1.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, JB strokes it to mid off.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Good reply! Bends his back on this one and lands it outside off, Bairstow looks to put bat on ball but is beaten by the extra bounce.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Too wide and too full by Wahab. Bairstow says thank you so much as he lofts it square on the off side for a boundary.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Jonny looks to pull but misses to get hit high on the thigh pad. Wahab is appealing but he is the only one doing so.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding! That was the longer part of the ground and hence, did not go to the boundary. Shortish and on middle, Bairstow pulls it through mid-wicket. Imam runs to his left, dives and saves two.
7.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps and Root defends it to covers.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, JB guides it late down to third man and a run is taken.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Another run! This is guided towards point and Root takes a quick run. More than the boundaries, these quick singles will hurt Pakistan.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Good running now! Works this wide of mid-wicket and takes two.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely placement that! It was the slower one and Root waited for it. He then opens the face at the very end and strokes it through cover-point. 50 up for England, it has come up in quick time.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Root looks to drive but it goes off the inner half towards the bowler.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end an expensive first over by Wahab. On a good length on off, it is kept out. 9 coming from it!
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! This is a fortunate one. Wide outside off, JB throws his bat at it away from the body. It goes off the inside edge past the off pole and to the fence at fine leg again.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and put away! Short and down the leg side, easy pickings with fine leg up. Bairstow whips it down past the in-ring fielder.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Leading edge! This is angled away from off, Bairstow looks to work it against the angle but it takes a soft leading edge to mid off.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Good run there! Root strokes it to cover-point, who is at the edge of the circle, and gets to the other end.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery to begin with. Root defends it onto the ground.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) Slower ball and this is worked through mid-wicket. They run the first one hard and then go for the second. Complete it with ease. 9 from the over.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Good push! Back of a length on off, Root stands tall and punches it towards covers for a run.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Pulled hard but just for a single as there is a man in the deep at square leg.
5.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! That should have been taken. Azam is the culprit. Root has a life. This could cost Pakistan. Outside off. Root goes hard at it but the ball takes the outside edge and flies in between widish first slip and the keeper. Babar Azam dives to his left but fails to hang on. A single taken.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Inside edge and past the off pole! Back of a length on off, it is the slower one. Root looks to push it through the off side but gets an inside edge down towards fine leg. Hasan there runs to his right, slides and pushes the ball back in. The umpire has gone upstairs to check and the replays show that the fielder has touched the ropes. Four signaled.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A good bouncer! Root plays it well in the end. It is right on the body of the batsman who ducks it in time.