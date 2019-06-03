44.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is pushed to mid off. 7 runs and the huge, huge wicket of Buttler. 58 needed in 30.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Goes very full, difficult to get under such deliveries, Moeen hits it down to long on for one. England need boundaries!
44.4 overs (1 Run) A single! Length and outside off, this is hit through point for one.
44.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! 100 and gone! That is the wicket Pakistan needed. Pakistan now favorites to win this game. Amir, the most experienced Pakistan bowler, has delivered. It is the slower one and outside off, Buttler looks to cut but there is some extra bounce. It flies off the outside edge and straight to short third man where Wahab takes a high pressure catch. Pakistan are elated. The England dressing room is in shock.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Excellent start to the 45th for Pakistan! Length and outside off, Buttler looks to hit it through the off side but misses.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Another slower one and on off, Buttler strokes it towards cover for one. Brilliant from the duo, without much risk, they have managed to hit 10 in this over. 65 needed in 36 balls.
43.5 overs (2 Runs) Classic batting! Knows the leg side is the longer part of the ground so works it with soft hands through that region and takes two.
43.4 overs (3 Runs) Lovely fielding! Saves a run for his team. It could well be a very important one. Moeen strokes it uppishly but past the diving cover fielder. Wahab hares after it from mid off. He does not give up and at the very end pushes it back in with a dive.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Good delivery again! On off, not letting Buttler free his arms. The batter strokes it to cover for one.
43.2 overs (2 Runs) Nearly drags it on! Slower one and outside off, Buttler looks to drag it through the leg side but it goes off the inner half, past the off stump and down to fine leg. Good running sees Buttler take two.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, Moeen strokes it to covers and takes one. Singles won't harm Pakistan here.
42.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end Shadab's spell! 6 from his last. He has impressed today, 2 wickets for 63 runs. Ali works this through square leg and takes one. 75 needed in the last 7 overs.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Once again Jos gently knocks it past point and gets to the other end.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as Moeen works this through square leg. Not taking any risks against Shadab here.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, Moeen cuts it late but straight to short third man.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Buttler must have decided to see Shadab out here. He eases it down to long off for one.
42.1 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant running and Shadab is not a happy man. Buttler hits it a little wide of the fielder at sweeper cover and the batters take two.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Goes for the yorker but ends up serving a low full toss on the pads, Buttler works it down to fine leg for one. Top over by Hassan. Back-to-back good overs for Pakistan. Run rate needed just above 10 now.
41.5 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the batsman, Moeen works it beside the pitch and a single is taken.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Goes full again. Ali strokes it to mid off.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Another slower one on off, Buttler strokes it through covers for a single.
41.2 overs (0 Run) A dot! Very full on off, Buttler jams it out to covers.
41.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length and on middle, Buttler looks to flick but mistimes it towards mid-wicket. Once again, a mistimed shot helps him take two.
40.6 overs (1 Run) One more single to end! Another good over from Shadab. This is worked through mid-wicket for a single. Tidy stuff from the leggie.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Another edge! Another googly and Moeen fails to pick it again. He looks to defend but the ball goes off the outer half to short third man for one.
40.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. They pick up a single.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! Ali pushes hard at it, it goes through mid on for a single.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Stumping chance goes abegging! The skipper has himself to blame here. It is the googly on middle, Moeen walks forward with the flick shot against the turn but the ball hits the outside edge and hits Sarfaraz on the body. The Pakistan skipper fails to gather it quickly and Moeen has enough time to return.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Buttler strokes it through covers and takes one.