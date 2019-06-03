39.6 overs (1 Run) Keeps strike for the next over by hitting it wide of mid off. 91 needed now in the last 10.
Live Score
39.5 overs (1 Run) Good short one but does not bounce as much as Wahab would have liked it to. It is well-directed though. Ali works it through square leg for one.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Goes short and does not offer any room. Buttler works it through square leg for one.
39.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Creamed! That has got to the fence like a tracer bullet. Full and on off, Buttler just leans into it, gets bat to ball and finds the gap in the cover region for a boundary.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Ali is off the mark now as he pushes it through covers for one.
39.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, Buttler works it towards mid-wicket for a run. Pakistan will not be disappointed with that single as they now have Moeen Ali on strike. 250 up for the hosts.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Buttler misses the pull and it has been wided.
38.6 overs (0 Run) The leg spinner to end. Moeen blocks it out. Brilliant over by Shadab. Probably the game changing one. Just the couple and a massive wicket from it.
38.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Root departs shortly after getting to his ton! The mainstay is out of here. Shadab Khan strikes. The pressure which was building due to the dot balls has paid off. The leggie this time fires it outside off, it is the quicker one. Root looks to drive it square on the off side but the ball flies off the outside edge and since it was bowled very quick, at 111 KPH to be precise, the ball carries to short third man where Hafeez makes no mistake. End of the 130-run stand and a brilliant, brilliant knock by Root. Game interestingly poised now. 101 more needed in 67 with half the side left for England.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Root once again finds point with his cut.
38.3 overs (2 Runs) Top edge but safe! Root looks to sweep but the ball flies off the top edge due to the extra bounce. It lands in no man's land in the short fine leg region and the batters take two.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Another flatter delivery and outside off, Root cuts it late but finds short third man.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Root guides it to point.
37.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Short and on middle, Buttler mistimes the pull through mid-wicket. The mistimed shot helps the batters take two. Another productive over for England. 103 more needed in 72 balls.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Root now sensibly pushes it through covers for one.
37.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! England are doing it easily now! Root waits for the ball to come to him, then just opens the face, uses the pace of the bowler and guides it through point for a boundary.
37.3 overs (1 Run) On the middle pole, Buttler works it to mid-wicket for one.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Cometh the hour, cometh the man! England's best batsman rises to the occasion when his team needed him the most. What a super, super innings this is! His 15th ODI ton and the first one of the World Cup this year. Yes, he got a life early on 9 but take nothing away from the knock he has played. He gets there by chopping this to point for a run. Raises his bat and takes the helmet off and soaks in the applause. He would want to stay there till the end and finish this chase.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Too high! Shortish and on middle, Buttler looks to pull but the ball does not bounce as much as Buttler anticipated it to. It hits the thigh pad and rolls down to third man. Leg bye.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Root Won't be able to score his hundred on the first ball of the next over as well. Buttler strokes this towards cover. The fielder there makes a half-stop and a run is taken.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Now onto 99 as Joe takes a single after creaming this through covers. He won't get a ton in this over though as there is only one ball to go.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Buttler is guilty of going too hard at it. It goes off the inner half and down to mid off for one.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Moves onto 98 with a single to mid off.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, Root pushes it to covers.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Buttler strokes it through covers for one.
35.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bad end to the over for Pakistan. Lovely shot by Root. He gets on top of the bounce and then rolls his wrists over. Pulls it all along the ground and to the fine leg fence. The fielder in the deep tries his best by running across to his left but the ball keeps speeding away from him to fine the fence. Another 10-run over.
35.5 overs (1 Run) A loud shout but nothing! Buttler is a long way down the pitch. Slower one and on a length. Buttler walks a few steps down the track and then looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads and rolls towards the off side. Leg bye taken.
35.4 overs (2 Runs) Another brilliantly timed stroke! Buttler flicks this through square leg. The fielder in the deep runs to his left and keeps the batsmen down to two.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Good length again and Root strokes it down to mid on and takes another one.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Well bowled and well played! An inswinging yorker on middle, Buttler jams it out to mid on and gets to the other end.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Root strokes it to mid off and gives the strike to Jos. Sensible batting!