39.6 overs (1 Run) Yorker outside off, Sarfaraz plays it towards cover and keeps the strike with one.
39.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short ball on middle and leg, Sarfaraz backs away and pulls it over wide mid on and gets a boundary. That also brings up the 50-run stand between the two.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Hafeez taps it down to third man and rotates the strike.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Once again Sarfaraz makes room and pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on off, Hafeez defends it with soft hands and gets one.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on leg, Sarfaraz was moving away and he manages to hit it towards mid on and take a run. The fielder there has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Sarfaraz pulls it to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike as he gets a run.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Slower ball yorker. It is a perfect yorker on middle and off, Sarfaraz does well to get his bat down in time.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and off, Sarfaraz on drives it to the man at mid on.
38.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Hafeez flicks it to square leg for a single.
38.2 overs (2 Runs) This time Hafeez drives it wide of deep cover and gets a couple.
38.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not the start to the new spell Stokes would have wanted. Slower ball full on off, Hafeez drives it past diving Moeen at cover and the ball hurries away to the boundary.
37.6 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding again, this time by Bairstow. Sarfaraz hits it nicely towards mid-wicket. Jonny makes good ground to his left, dives and pushes the ball back in. Saves two for his side.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Too short and Sarfaraz looks to pull but the bails out. Wided.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Nicely played but not fine enough to fetch a boundary. Paddles it but since it is a slower one, there is not a lot of power in the shot. It goes down fine leg for one.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Well-fielded by Roy this time! Short and outside off, Hafeez guides it towards point where Roy saves a run by diving to his left.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Walks across and works this down to fine leg for one.
37.2 overs (0 Run) 'AHHHH' shouts Sarfaraz in disgust. Short and outside off, he looks to guide it down to third man but misses.
37.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That should get Sarfaraz going! Picks his spot well there but a hit-me ball first up by Woakes. It is short and on middle, Sarfaraz goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket. Ideal way to start the over.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Confusion again between the two! This time Hafeez is not looking at his partner. He goes for the sweep to this ball outside off. Misses, it hits his pads and rolls towards the off side. SA wants a run but then seeing Hafeez not interested, the skipper turns back. A good over to end Moeen's spell. His figures 10-0-50-3. Good day for him with the ball.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single now as Ahmed pulls this one to deep mid-wicket.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Shortish and outside off, Sarfaraz guides it to short third man.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball and outside off, Sarfaraz looks to play inside the line but gets beaten.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Dances down the track but does not get to the pitch of it. He works it through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep misfields but the other fielder is backing up and hence, only a run.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Sarfaraz defends it with soft hands towards cover and takes one to keep the strike.
35.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Misses his line here, does Wood. He bowls it down the leg side, SA looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
35.5 overs (2 Runs) Oh dear! England have not been up to the scratch here on the field. Sarfaraz does try to break the shackles but he does not time his pull well. The ball goes towards deep square leg where James Vince comes running to stop the ball. He, though, misfields there which allows the batsmen to come back for the second. We don't usually see this from the English side.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Sarfaraz looks to cut but misses. Three dots in a row now for Sarfaraz, will he look to break the shackles here?
35.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Sarfaraz defends it off the front foot.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Full around off, Sarfaraz hits it to the man at mid on.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Slower ball outside off, Hafeez runs it down to third man and gets a run.