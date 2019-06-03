34.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end the over! 10 from it. Root pushes it to mid off and gets to the other end. 128 more needed in 90 balls.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Plays the ball to its merit again. Full and on off, Buttler strokes it wide of mid off for a single.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, it is defended. Need not do anything silly now.
34.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! 100-run stand up between the two. The duo has turned the game England's way. Need to keep going though. It is the slower one on off, Buttler lofts it over mid off and bags yet another boundary. Consecutive ones.
34.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through point! Delicious timing there. Length and angling away. Buttler delays his shot and carves it through point for a boundary.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Good start by Amir! Shortish and just outside off, Buttler looks to play it late but misses.
33.6 overs (2 Runs) In the air... but safe! Short and wide outside off, Root waits for it as it is the slower one. He cuts it over point, close to the third man fielder for a brace.
33.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Buttler hits it through point for another single.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, Root pushes it towards cover for one.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Walks right across and works it fine down the leg side for one.
33.2 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and on the body, Root pulls it through mid-wicket, not off the middle but for a single.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Root strokes it to covers.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Root looks to drive but it goes off the inner half to covers.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Fires it wide outside off, JB slaps it through covers and takes one.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off and turning away. Buttler guides it to point.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Root now eases it down to long off for another run.
32.2 overs (1 Run) This is eased down to long on for one.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, it turns away. Buttler looks to push it through the off side but it goes off the outside edge to short third man.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Uppish but in the gap! Length and on off, Buttler looks to drive it on the up but it goes off the higher portion of the bat and through covers for one. A tight over by Hassan, Pakistan need a few more like these.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, it is worked to mid on for a single.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one and on off, Root guides it to point.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Nearly plays it on! Looks to play it with an angled bat but the movement into the batsman means it goes off the inner half, just past the off pole.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, it is driven to mid off.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Root guides it to point.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Sweeps it nicely through square leg but only for a run.
30.4 overs (2 Runs) Shorter in length and outside off, Root cuts it through point and takes two.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on off, Buttler goes back and pushes it through covers for one.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Root chops it towards short third man for a quick run.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Picks the leg spinner and strokes it through covers for one.