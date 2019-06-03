 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:03 June 2019 17:41 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Pakistan from Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

ENG vs PAK Latest Score

34.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Spoils the over somewhat! Sarfaraz plays the sweep shot but it goes off the top edge and over short fine leg. Trickles to the fence. Pakistan continue to score at a good rate.

34.5 overs (1 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.

34.4 overs (0 Run) Worked to mid-wicket. A dot.

34.3 overs (1 Run) This is worked through mid-wicket for one.

34.2 overs (1 Run) Big, big mix-up and an easy chance of a run out goes abegging! Roy is the culprit again, not a good day in the field for him. We don't see that quite often. However, what is Ahmed doing there? This is pushed with soft hands towards mid on. Hafeez is sprinting towards the other end. Sarfaraz is ball watching and standing in his crease. Roy runs to his left and looks to pick the ball up but at the end, takes his eyes off it and it goes through to long on. Had he done so, Hafeez was a goner as he was at the point of no return. In the end, no damage done and a single is taken.. Hafeez is a living a charmed life here. Is it his day today?

34.1 overs (1 Run) Sarfaraz comes down the track and whips it through mid-wicket for one.

33.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty for Hafeez. He was dropped by Roy earlier and has made most of it. Fuller on off, Hafeez drives it powerfully straight down the ground and the ball races away to the fence to bring up his 38th ODI fifty.

33.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Sarfaraz taps it towards backward point and gets off the mark straightaway.

33.4 overs (1 Run) Direct hit but safe. Good length ball on off, Hafeez strokes it towards extra cover and takes a quick single. Jofra gets to the ball and scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end but he was in.

33.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled and pulled hard! It is short on the body, Hafeez pulls it with power towards backward square leg. Bairstow from deep square leg runs to his right and puts in a dive to save the from the going to the fence but has no chance stopping that. ENG vs PAK: Match 6: Mohammad Hafeez hits Mark Wood for a 4! Pakistan 204/3 (33.3 Ov). CRR: 6.08

33.2 overs (0 Run) Excellent ball this. Hits the deck hard outside off, Hafeez looks to poke it on the off side but gets beaten.

33.1 overs (0 Run) Bouncer outside off, Hafeez sways away from it. One for the over signalled by the umpire.

32.6 overs (1 Run) Hafeez ends the over with a single as he works this through square leg. End of a successful over for the hosts.

32.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... taken! Moeen Ali does the trick once again. His third in the game. Azam dances down the track and looks to hit it over long on. He miscues it towards the fielder there and Woakes makes no mistake. Azam fails to convert and England need to keep chipping away at the wickets if they are to stem the run flow. ENG vs PAK: Match 6: WICKET! Babar Azam c Chris Woakes b Moeen Ali 63 (66b, 4x4, 1x6). पाकिस्तान 199/3 (32.5 Ov). CRR: 6.06

32.4 overs (1 Run) This is hit wide of short third man for one.

32.3 overs (0 Run) A direct hit and the appeal has been taken upstairs. Hafeez looks calm though. NOT OUT! Hafeez is well in. He guides it down to short third man. He wants a run but is sent back in time. The fielder there hits the stumps at the keeper's end and an appeal.Replays show that the batsman is fine.

32.2 overs (1 Run) Turn there for Ali. This is flatter and on off, it comes back in. Azam looks to work it on the leg side but it goes off the pads towards short fine leg. A leg bye taken.

32.1 overs (1 Run) Plays the sweep straightaway but it goes off the inner half towards deep square leg for.

31.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as Hafeez guides it down to third man.

31.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has to hurry but no direct hit makes his life a little easy! On the pads, Azam looks to work but misses to get hit on the pads. A desperate appeal by England as the ball rolls towards mid-wicket. The umpire shakes his head. The batsmen go for a single. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. Leg bye signalled. Also, that was always going down leg.

31.4 overs (1 Run) Very straight and this is clipped nicely to deep square leg for one.

31.3 overs (1 Run) Azam lets the ball come to him and then plays it down to third man for one.

31.2 overs (1 Run) In the air but just wide! On the pads, Hafeez looks to flick but is a touch early into the shot. It goes uppishly but wide of mid-wicket for a run.

31.1 overs (2 Runs) Bowls it slower and fuller in length. Hafeez strokes it through covers, he takes one and then goes for the second. Makes it in with a dive. The veteran was struggling there. His age was showing on the way he was running.

30.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Floated on middle and off, Hafeez sweeps it away to square leg and keeps the strike. 13 from the over!

30.5 overs (0 Run) Slider outside off, Hafeez looks to cut but misses.

30.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hafeez has decided to go after Rashid. Adil over-corrects his length and ends up serving it short. Hafeez gets on his back foot and pulls it away over mid-wicket. There is no one in the deep, so zero risk and he gets a boundary. ENG vs PAK: Match 6: Mohammad Hafeez hits Adil Rashid for a 4! Pakistan 188/2 (30.4 Ov). CRR: 6.13

30.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hafeez is making full use of the life he got. Jason Roy must be kicking himself for dropping him earlier. It is tossed up on off, Hafeez smokes it over the bowler's head for a biggie. ENG vs PAK: Match 6: It's a SIX! Mohammad Hafeez hits Adil Rashid. Pakistan 184/2 (30.3 Ov). CRR: 6.03

30.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Azam milks it to long on and gets a single.

30.1 overs (1 Run) Premeditated sweep there. Tossed up on off, Hafeez sweeps it towards fine leg and gets one.

Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Trent Bridge, Nottingham Trent Bridge, Nottingham World Cup 2019 England vs Pakistan, Match 6
