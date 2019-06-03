29.6 overs (1 Run) Short in length on middle, pulled through square leg for one. 11 from this over, the asking rate is just over 8!
Live Score
29.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR Another streaky one from the bat of Jos Buttler. A very full ball outside off, Buttler tries to drill it through covers but gets an outside edge behind. It doesn't carry to Babar at first slip who goes down low to stop it on one bounce but ends up deflecting it behind. The third man fielder puts in a sprint across to his left but the ball teasingly touches the rope.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Angling away from the batsman, Root remains on the back foot and pushes it with an angled bat through point for one.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Nicely played! A length ball on middle and off, Buttler moves across the stumps and deflects it down to fine leg for a run.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Stays on the back foot to a short ball and punches it to covers.
29.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Tables are turning. England riding on their luck now. Wahab angles across a good length delivery outside off, Buttler tries to force the issue through the line but gets a big fat outside edge. Sarfaraz tries his best to reach the ball with a full length dive to his right but it goes wide of him and finds the third man fence.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Ends the over with a run as Buttler slaps it through covers for one.
28.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Correct decision by the umpire! The ball is going over the stumps. Pakistan lose their review. Won't blame them for taking the review though as this wicket would have completely turned the match on their side. It is the slider from Shadab on middle, Buttler lunges and looks to work it but misses. The ball hits the front pad. An appeal is made but the umpire shakes his head. A review is taken. Pakistan need three reds but there is a green and Buttler will continue to bat on.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
28.3 overs (1 Run) On off again, Buttler plays it with the turn through covers for another one.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Root goes back and punches it through covers for one.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on off, it is mistimed towards cover.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Another back of a length on off, it is guided down to third man for another run. 177 needed in 132 balls.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Another back of a length delivery and on off, Root guides it to point.
27.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! No slip in place and a handy boundary! Runs leaking at the moment. Back of a length on off, Root looks to punch it through the off side but the ball flies off the outside edge down to third man.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Slower one and full outside off, Buttler mistimes it through covers for one.
27.2 overs (0 Run) That was quick! Back of a length and on off, the ball hits Buttler's bat even before he could get his bat down.
27.1 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side on middle, Buttler works it to mid-wicket.
26.6 overs (3 Runs) Good fielding! Shorter in length and on off, Buttler goes back and punches it powerfully through covers. Hassan in the deep runs to his right and then saves a run for his side. An expensive return for Shadab. 10 from it.
26.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss, Root pulls it towards deep square leg for one.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on middle, Root blocks it out.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Now strokes it through covers for a single.
26.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely, lovely from Buttler. That has raced off the bat. A little too full and on off, Jos strokes it through covers, he caresses it actually and it races away.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up on off, this is driven nicely through covers for one.
25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart, very smart from Buttler. A bit of magic from Jos. He shows his back leg to the bowler before he has bowled and that puts Wahab off, may be. He delivers it on a length and in the line of the stumps and Buttler immediately jumps across the stumps to paddle it down towards fine leg for a boundary.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Root repeats the last shot to a short ball and sends it behind square leg for a single.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Digs in a half-tracker again, Buttler pulls it aerially in front of square leg and collects a run.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Another short ball has been pulled down to deep square leg for one. 150 comes up for England.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Around off on a length, defended from the back foot.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Short and pulled down to deep square leg for a run.