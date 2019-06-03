29.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Hafeez flicks it to the on side and keeps the strike.
29.5 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Safely in. Good length ball on the pads, Azam flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes off for a quick run. The fielder there gets to it quickly and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. The umpire goes upstairs and replays show Azam was in without any fuss.
29.4 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball on off, Azam punches it over point and gets a couple.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Now a quick, sharp bouncer. It is around off, Babar looks to pull it but it comes very quickly onto him and he decides to leave it alone.
29.2 overs (2 Runs) Slower ball on a length, Babar pulls it away wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a couple.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Nice ball. Good length ball outside off, it zips off the surface. Babar looks to play it on the off side but misses.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is eased through covers for one.
28.5 overs (0 Run) The googly on off, Azam looks to hit it through the off side again but it goes off the inner half and on the bounce to the keeper.
28.4 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant fielding! Azam creams it through covers. It seems to be a certain boundary. Bairstow runs to his right and then dives and saves two for his side.
28.3 overs (0 Run) The googly on off, Azam strokes it to covers.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Nicely swept but good fielding keeps them down to one. On the leg side, Hafeez hits it towards deep backward square leg. Wood runs to his left and dives and saves three for his side.
28.1 overs (1 Run) This is eased down to long on for a single.
27.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Azam flicks it down the leg side and gets a single. Azam slips in his run but no damage done.
27.5 overs (2 Runs) Fifty for Babar Azam. He has looked very good out in the middle and will look to convert this into a big one. He gets to his 13th ODI fifty by driving it wide of sweeper cover for a couple of runs.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Hafeez runs it down to third man for a single.
27.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer bounces too high! It is over the head of Hafeez who ducks under it. Wide given by the umpire.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Slower ball on off, Hafeez does well to defend it.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Oh, just misses the outside edge. Full outside off, Hafeez looks to drive but gets beaten.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a good length ball on off, Hafeez defends it and looks for a quick run but Babar turns him down.
26.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 14 from the over! Azam moves onto 49. Poor delivery to follow up three good ones. Short and on middle, Azam goes back and hammers the pull over mid-wicket.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Azam once again keeps it out.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Slows it up and lands it on leg stump, Azam closes the face of the bat early. It goes off the leading edge back to the bowler. A soft leading edge though.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Sensible batting! Need not take a risk now so gently taps it to mid-wicket.
26.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 10 from the first two balls! The last two balls have forced Morgan to push mid on back. Azam uses his feet again, does not get to the pitch this time but still goes ahead with the shot. Manages to drag it over the long on fence.
26.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Picks his spot well there. Sees the mid on is in the ring, uses his feet, Azam gets to the pitch of the ball and hits it over mid on for a boundary.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Edgy run! Length and outside off, Babar goes hard at it but it goes off the outside edge towards third man for one.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Good running again! Hafeez drops it towards mid on and gets it to the other end.
25.4 overs (1 Run) A single now towards mid-wicket. The fielder was right at the edge of the circle. A well-judged run.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Well fielded and then Roy throws it hard at the fielder next to him. Still frustrated about the dropped catch. Length and around off, Azam guides it towards point where Roy dives to his left and stops it. The umpire is not happy with how the ball was thrown so he has a word with the English skipper.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Driven through the covers by the batsman.
25.1 overs (2 Runs) Nicely worked. On the pads, it is worked away from the fielder at deep square leg and two taken.