19.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end! Good start by Malik. Root works it through square leg and takes one.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Malik should have stopped that! A casual effort by him. This is tossed up on off, Stokes strokes it to the right of the bowler who looks to stop it with one hand but fails to do so. A single down to long off.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single now as this is hit down to long off for one.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Good fielding! Three dots in a row. This is eased towards mid-wicket where the fielder dives to his left and saves a run.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Looks to play the reverse sweep but the ball is too full. Hit the glove of Root.
19.1 overs (0 Run) From around the wicket angles this on off, Root works it to mid-wicket.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Root gets to his 32nd ODI fifty! 'ROOOOOT' goes the crowd here. Joe is making the most of the life he got. He gets there as he flicks this through square leg for a single. Needs to keep going.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Stokes uses his feet and strokes it down to long off for one.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row as this is pushed back to the bowler.
18.3 overs (0 Run) On off, it is pushed to covers.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Very full on the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Plays it with a straight bat and down to long on for one.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pure timing from the bat of Stokes. Hassan switches to 'round the wicket for the southpaw and delivers a full ball on middle. Ben brings down a straight bat and caresses it down the ground for a glorious boundary. 12 from the over, England scoring at a decent rate, only thing is that they have lost one wicket too many.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, Root stays on the back foot and steers it behind point for a single.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Once again angling down the leg side, fuller in length, Root clips it through square leg for a couple of runs.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Shout for an lbw! The umpire stays still. Sarfaraz has a chat with his bowler but then decides not to take the referral. A brilliant delivery by Hassan. Spears in a full ball on middle and leg, angling down, Root leans across to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. The appeal follows but umpire Erasmus doesn't agree. The Ultra Edge later on detects a tiny inside edge. Good decision.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No stopping this one! Plenty of width on offer outside off, it's short and wide outside off, Root loves it there and has no qualms in slapping it behind point for a boundary. 100 up for England.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Wide called for height! Hassan goes for a bouncer first up but it's well over the head of the batsman.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end another good over by Hafeez. Root leans into it and strokes it down to long on.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as Stokes strokes it down to long off.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and Root leans into the stroke and eases it down to long on for one.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on off, Root guides it to short third man.
16.2 overs (1 Run) This is fired on the stumps, Stokes pushes it down to long on for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Waits the ball to do its bit and then works it through square leg for one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) This time he takes on the challenge of pulling but only for a run through square leg.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Good bumper outside off, Root evades it.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Goes around the wicket and angles it on off, Stokes guides it down to third man for a single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Stokes keeps it out.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Stokes works it through square leg for a couple. He is off the mark.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Root guides it down to third man for one.