19.6 overs (0 Run) Almost played on! Good length ball on off, Babar looks to defend but he plays it late. Nelson almost struck there!
Live Score
19.5 overs (1 Run) Bouncer! It is on the body, Imam pulls it away to deep mid-wicket and gets one.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Imam plays it to the man at point. The fielder there has a shy at the bowler's end but to no avail.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Plays it late this time and guides it down to third man for a single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Azam misses out there! This is short and outside off, Azam looks to upper cut but misses. Had he got bat on that, it could have gone all the way.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A leg bye! Very straight. The batter looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Stokes starts appealing but then bails off. The ball rolls towards square leg for a single.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully played. Tossed up on off, Babar plays one of the toughest shot, the inside out shot. He executes it perfectly over mid off which goes on a bounce to the fence.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Imam stands tall and punches it towards cover for one.
18.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Babar flicks it to mid-wicket and gets one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) On off, Imam taps it wide of point for one.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Good fielding. Shorter on off, Azam strokes it wide of the wide mid on fielder there. Stokes runs and dives to his left to keep it down to one.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, BA strokes it to the man at wide on.
17.6 overs (1 Run) 5 runs off Stokes' first. Good length ball on off, Azam nudges it down to third man and gets a single to keep the strike. The 100 comes up for Pakistan!
17.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Imam taps it down to third man for one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Babar drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Imam runs it down wide of backward point and takes a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Strays it on the pads this time, Azam flicks it to deep square leg and gets one.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a good length ball outside off, Babar has a poke at it but misses.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Imam defends it to get through the over.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Azam drives it to sweeper cover and gets one.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Floated around off, Babar plays it wide of sweeper cover for a couple.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Imam flicks it away to the on side for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Imam looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Azam strokes it wide of cover for one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Driven away to deep cover for a run by Babar. He keeps strike for the next over.
15.5 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, defended towards cover on the front foot by the right-hander.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fourth short ball in a row and this time, the batsman takes toll of it. Bowled on middle and leg, the ball is pulled away with ease wide of fine leg. The ball reaches the fence.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Some chin music for the batsman, he lets that bouncer through to the wicket-keeper.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Another pacy short ball outside off, Azam looks to pull this through mid-wicket but the ball comes on to the bat quicker than he expected it to and it goes in the air towards mid on. Luckily for Babar, the ball does not carry to the fielder!
15.1 overs (0 Run) Sharp bouncer! At 142 clicks and bowled on middle and leg, Babar ducks under it at the right moment to let the ball go through.