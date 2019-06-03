 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:03 June 2019 20:41 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Pakistan from Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

England vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
ENG vs PAK Latest Score

14.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is shorter so Stokes can go back and push it to covers.

14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Hafeez is the man for Pakistan today. Did it with the bat and now doing it with the ball. He gets the England skipper. Morgan's ploy of playing Hafeez on the back foot proves to be his undoing. Hafeez bowls this quicker and it is on middle, Morgan probably could have played that on the front foot but instead goes back. The ball skids through and even before Morgan could get his bat down, the ball sneaks through and hits the stumps. England slip further here. ENG vs PAK: Match 6: WICKET! Eoin Morgan b Mohammad Hafeez 9 (18b, 1x4, 0x6). इंग्लैंड 86/3 (14.5 Ov). Target: 349; RRR: 7.48

14.4 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Morgan pushes it to mid-wicket.

14.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, Morgan cuts it to point.

14.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on off, Morgan pushes it to covers.

14.1 overs (1 Run) Root nicely hits it down to long on and takes one.

13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Just 5 from it despite the boundary. A full toss on the pads, Root works it through square leg and takes one.

13.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Full and tailing back in. Root works it to mid-wicket.

13.4 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling length and on off, it is kept out.

13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and wide and Root pounces on it. He rocks back and cuts it through point for a boundary. ENG vs PAK: Match 6: Joe Root hits Hassan Ali for a 4! England 84/2 (13.3 Ov). Target: 349; RRR: 7.26

13.2 overs (0 Run) Another dot as this is guided to point. The fielder hits the stumps at the bowler's end but the batter is well in.

13.1 overs (0 Run) Angled into the batsman, Root pushes it to mid on.

12.6 overs (1 Run) Once again works it through mid-wicket with the turn. Takes a single.

12.5 overs (1 Run) An easy single now as he eases it down to long off.

12.4 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up on middle, Morgan works it to mid-wicket.

12.3 overs (1 Run) Now works it through mid-wicket. The fielder in the ring moved to his left initially but it went past his right. A single.

12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and put away! It is on the leg side, Root goes back and pulls it through square leg for a boundary. Sarfaraz is not happy and rightly so, that was a poor line. ENG vs PAK: Match 6: Joe Root hits Mohammad Hafeez for a 4! England 77/2 (12.2 Ov). Target: 349; RRR: 7.22

12.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on off, Root pushes it back towards the bowler.

11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top edge and a boundary! Fortune favors the brave and it does Morgan here. Short and angling away. Morgan looks to pull but the ball takes the top edge and goes to the third man fence. Ends the over with a boundary. ENG vs PAK: Match 6: Eoin Morgan hits Hassan Ali for a 4! England 73/2 (12.0 Ov). Target: 349; RRR: 7.26

11.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as Root works it with the angle through mid-wicket.

11.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Morgan pushes it through covers for one.

11.3 overs (0 Run) Another one bowled on the leg pole, Morgan hits it uppishly but the ball falls well short of mid on.

11.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Morgan pushes it to mid on.

11.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.

10.6 overs (1 Run) Edgy! Root tries forcing it through the line but it flies off the outside half and runs behind backward point. The third man fielder cuts it off and they cross for a run.

10.5 overs (1 Run) Sharp single! Fractionally short and on off, Morgan moves back and taps it down towards covers. They cross and Riaz attacks the ball to his right. He slides but fumbles while picking up the ball. Good effort, giving it his all!

10.4 overs (0 Run) Angles in a full ball on middle, Morgan leans forward and defends it watchfully to the off side.

10.3 overs (0 Run) Wahab steams in with a forward short leg in place. He digs in a short ball but the line is wide outside off. Easily left.

10.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, angling away, Root stands back and knocks it behind square on the off side for a single.

10.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, angling in, Morgan sticks on the back foot and blocks it to the off side. It rolls in the gap and they cross.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Trent Bridge, Nottingham Trent Bridge, Nottingham World Cup 2019 England vs Pakistan, Match 6
