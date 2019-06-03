 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Kevin Pietersen Brutally Trolls Shoaib Akhtar With Epic Reply To Motivational Tweet Ahead Of England vs Pakistan Clash

Updated: 03 June 2019 12:11 IST

England take on Pakistan in their second World Cup 2019 league match at Trent Bridge on Monday.

Kevin Pietersen Brutally Trolls Shoaib Akhtar With Epic Reply To Motivational Tweet Ahead Of England vs Pakistan Clash
Shoaib Akhtar used the image of him celebrating Kevin Pietersen's wicket in his tweet for Pakistan team. © Twitter/Shoaib Akhtar

England vs Pakistan will be a highly-anticipated World Cup 2019 clash with the match holding special significance for the latter after their drubbing at the hands of the West Indies. While hosts England comfortably won their opening match against South Africa, Pakistan were completely embarrassed by a rampant West Indies team. Pakistan will have a chance to get their World Cup campaign back on track when they lock horns against England on Monday. Ahead of the clash, Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter to post a motivational message for the Pakistan team, but little did he know that Kevin Pietersen had his eye on the image used for the tweet.

In the picture used by Shoaib Akhtar, the former Pakistan pacer is seen celebrating after taking a wicket, with the batsman in question being England star Kevin Pietersen.

"Blood, sweat, aggression, racing heartbeat, badmaashi. This is whats required when you represent your country. This star on your chest is your pride guys. Tagra khelo. Go get them. Larr jao. #Pakistan #PakvsEng #cwc2019," Shoaib Akhtar captioned the image.

However, Kevin Pietersen came up with a hilarious reply to the tweet that would count as one most brutal trolls between former cricketers.

The banter didn't end there as Shoaib Akhtar, despite acknowledging Pietersen's talent, reminded him of the chicken dance he did after dismissing the Englishman.

The back and forth continued -- all in good spirits of course -- with the banter finally ending with both players confessing their love for one another.

In their opening game, hostile fast bowling by the West Indies saw Pakistan slump to just 105 -- their second-lowest World Cup total -- in a mere 21.4 overs at Trent Bridge.

The West Indies, two-time former champions, then polished off the meagre target in 13.4 overs on the back of dashing opener Chris Gayle's 34-ball 50 which included six fours and three sixes.

Monday's clash against England could see another trial by pace with Mark Wood expected to come into the playing XI to dish out the short-pitch treatment and add to that the pace of Jofra Archer, and Pakistan batsmen could be in for a torrid time at Trent Bridge.

Comments
England England Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Shoaib Akhtar Kevin Pietersen Kevin Pietersen World Cup 2019 England vs Pakistan, Match 6 Cricket
Highlights
  • Shoaib Akhtar and Kevin Pietersen involved in hilarious Twitter banter
  • Kevin Pietersen trolled Shoaib Akhtar with an epic reply
  • Shoaib Akhtar had posted a motivational tweet ahead of ENG vs PAK clash
