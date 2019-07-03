England, after beating unbeaten India by 31 runs in their last encounter, are high on confidence and will eye a semi-final berth when they take on New Zealand in Durham in a World Cup 2019 league stage match on Wednesday. New Zealand, who are are one point above England and are sitting in third place, have suffered back-to-back setbacks against Pakistan and Australia. Even a defeat would not spell the end of either team's chances of emerging as one of the top four from the 10-team round-robin phase. Were England to lose in Chester-le-Street, Pakistan could leapfrog them into the top four with victory over Bangladesh. Given that they play each other in their final pool match, only one of Bangladesh -- who also still have to face India -- or Pakistan can draw level with New Zealand in the event the Black Caps lose on Wednesday. And, with both Asian teams well behind on net run-rate, it would take a big New Zealand loss allied to a commanding Pakistan victory or two Bangladesh wins by big margins, to deny the 2015 losing finalists a place in the last four. But right now, England and New Zealand's World Cup destiny is in their own hands. (LIVE SCORECARD)