England vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2019: England Openers Start Intently Against New Zealand
England vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup: Openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy provided England a brisk start against New Zealand.
England, after beating unbeaten India by 31 runs in their last encounter, are high on confidence and will eye a semi-final berth when they take on New Zealand in Durham in a World Cup 2019 league stage match on Wednesday. New Zealand, who are are one point above England and are sitting in third place, have suffered back-to-back setbacks against Pakistan and Australia. Even a defeat would not spell the end of either team's chances of emerging as one of the top four from the 10-team round-robin phase. Were England to lose in Chester-le-Street, Pakistan could leapfrog them into the top four with victory over Bangladesh. Given that they play each other in their final pool match, only one of Bangladesh -- who also still have to face India -- or Pakistan can draw level with New Zealand in the event the Black Caps lose on Wednesday. And, with both Asian teams well behind on net run-rate, it would take a big New Zealand loss allied to a commanding Pakistan victory or two Bangladesh wins by big margins, to deny the 2015 losing finalists a place in the last four. But right now, England and New Zealand's World Cup destiny is in their own hands. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between England vs New Zealand, Straight from Riverside Ground, Durham.
- 15:27 (IST)Jul 03, 2019
50 up for England!50 up for England in very quick time! England 51/0 in 6.2 overs.
England have made a blazing start at The Riverside Durham!
The fifty opening stand has come up in just 6.2 overs. New Zealand need a wicket, and soon.
- 15:22 (IST)Jul 03, 2019
- 15:06 (IST)Jul 03, 2019
- 15:00 (IST)Jul 03, 2019
Roy, Bairstow arrive!England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have come to the crease. Mitchell Santner to open bowling for New Zealand.
A surprise move from Kane Williamson - Mitchell Santner will open the bowling!

Jason Roy to face up. Let's play!
Jason Roy to face up. Let's play!#CWC19
- 14:57 (IST)Jul 03, 2019
Pitch report!Check what pitch has to offer in Durham!
Pitch looks as good as I have seen here in Durham ... Fast outfield ... Perfect chance to Bat the Kiwis out of the game ... Lovely toss to have Won me thinks ...
- 14:55 (IST)Jul 03, 2019
50th ODI for Henry!This will be the 50th ODI for Matt Henry. He replaces Ish Sodhi in NZ playing XI.
ODIs for Matt Henry

Can he mark the milestone with a special performance?
Can he mark the milestone with a special performance?#BACKTHEBLACKCAPS | #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/DnJLPLLstY
- 14:53 (IST)Jul 03, 2019
First game for Southee in WC19!This will be Tim Southee's first appearance in World Cup 2019.
Who's excited to see this guy make his first appearance of #CWC19? #ENGvNZ
- 14:50 (IST)Jul 03, 2019
Check what NZ coaches have to say!New Zealand coaches sum up the team's journey so far. Check here!
Ahead of New Zealand's final group stage game against, coaches Gary Stead and Luke Ronchi sum up the team's journey so far. Can they finish on a high and confirm a #CWC19 semi-final berth?
- 14:47 (IST)Jul 03, 2019
Big game for Pakistan too!It is a big game for Pakistan also as they will wish New Zealand's win against England to keep their semi-finals hopes alive.
: beat— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 3, 2019
: ?
Can the Black Caps boost Pakistan's semi-final hopes with victory over England and continue the Spirit of '92?#CWC19 | #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/pqnCvuU3IJ
- 14:43 (IST)Jul 03, 2019
Recap!Check what Tim Southee did to England when both teams clashed in World Cup 2015.
Tim Southee is in the New Zealand line-up for his first #CWC19 appearance!

The last time he played England at the World Cup this happened...
The last time he played England at the World Cup this happened...#ENGvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Tcvofc8lJq
- 14:40 (IST)Jul 03, 2019
Changes!New Zealand have made two changes in playing XI as Tim Southee and Matt Henry have replaced injured Ferguson and Sodhi. England are playing with the same team.
Here's the full team sheets, fresh from the two captains at the toss!
- 14:36 (IST)Jul 03, 2019
Playing XITeams:England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark WoodNew Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
- 14:33 (IST)Jul 03, 2019
England win toss, opt to bat!England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bat against New Zealand!
Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to bat first in this pivotal #CWC19 clash at The Riverside Durham!

Who are you backing today?
Who are you backing today?
- 14:32 (IST)Jul 03, 2019
Eyes on Plunkett!Eyes will be on Liam Plunkett against New Zealand. He has been a top performer for England.
Liam Plunkett has been successful the few times he's played for in the #CWC19. How big a role will he play in the crunch game against?
- 14:24 (IST)Jul 03, 2019
Record favours NZ!Check what happened in the last five clashes between England and New Zealand in World Cup's.
England & New Zealand's last Men's World Cup clashes...

2015: win
2007: win
1996: win
1992: win
1983: win

Will the streak be broken today?
2015: win
2007: win
1996: win
1992: win
1983: win
Will the streak be broken today? #ENGvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/l4GMI2WErJ
- 14:15 (IST)Jul 03, 2019
Setback for NZ!A major setback has come ahead of the clash for New Zealand as their leading wicket-taker Lockie Ferguson has a tight left hamstring and will miss today's match against England.
New Zealand will be without their leading wicket-taker of #CWC19 against England today.