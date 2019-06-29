Unbeaten India will look to book their semi-finals berth and further derail England's chances, when the two sides face-off at the World Cup 2019 league match at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. The pre-tournament favourites India and England have started their respective campaigns on contrasting note. While India are a win away from making it to the top four, a loss for England will put them on the brink of World Cup 2019 exit. Interestingly, the hosts have already lost their top ODI spot to India, owing to their poor performances in the last two matches.

When is the England vs India World Cup 2019 match?

The England vs India World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 30, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the England vs India World Cup 2019 match be played?

The England vs India World Cup 2019 match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

What time does the England vs India World Cup 2019 match begin?

The England vs India World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs India World Cup 2019 match?

The England vs India World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs India World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the England vs India World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

