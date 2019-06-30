India, who need just one more win to join Australia in the World Cup 2019 semifinals, will lock horns with hosts England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Rain played spoilsport in some clashes of the ongoing tournament but India vs England game is expected to be free of any interruptions due to bad weather. A maximum temperature of 23 degree Celsius while a minimum of 12 is expected throughout the day in Birmingham on Sunday. "Partial sunshine; cooler but pleasant," weather conditions in Birmingham, according to Accuweather. The sun has been out in the days leading to the game, and it is expected to stay that way through the game as well.

This will be the third match of the World Cup at Edgbaston in Birmingham. New Zealand won their first match against South Africa before suffering a loss to Pakistan at the venue.

India have won five of their six league games, with one washout. With 11 points from six games, India are currently placed second on the points table behind Australia. India now need to win just one of their last three matches to guarantee progress from the league phase.

Fifth-placed England have eight points from seven games and will New Zealand in their final league stage match.

Pakistan, currently placed fourth, leapfrogged England after beating Afghanistan by three wickets on Saturday.

Consequently, the clash against India is a must-win clash for England, who are wobbling badly after two straight defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia.

