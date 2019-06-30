India will take on hosts England in a World Cup 2019 league stage match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. India are just a point away from sealing a semi-finals spot and the fans are rallying behind the two-time champions to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. Interestingly, in a rarest of rare occasions, Pakistan fans are also rooting for the away team's win. England's win on Sunday will put Pakistan's World Cup campaign in jeopardy and that is why the fans from across the border have started expressing their support for Virat Kohli's men. Former England skipper Nasser Hussain took to Twitter and asked Pakistan fans which team they would be supporting. "Question to all Pakistan fans ...England vs India...Sunday... who are you supporting?" Hussain tweeted on Thursday.