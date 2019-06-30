World Cup 2019: Pakistan Fans Are Rooting For India To Beat England. Here's Why
England's win against India on Sunday will put Pakistan's World Cup campaign in jeopardy.
India will take on hosts England in a World Cup 2019 league stage match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. India are just a point away from sealing a semi-finals spot and the fans are rallying behind the two-time champions to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. Interestingly, in a rarest of rare occasions, Pakistan fans are also rooting for the away team's win. England's win on Sunday will put Pakistan's World Cup campaign in jeopardy and that is why the fans from across the border have started expressing their support for Virat Kohli's men. Former England skipper Nasser Hussain took to Twitter and asked Pakistan fans which team they would be supporting. "Question to all Pakistan fans ...England vs India...Sunday... who are you supporting?" Hussain tweeted on Thursday.
Here are some interesting replies:
Question to all Pakistan fans .. England vs INDIA .. Sunday .. who you supporting ? ??— Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 26, 2019
Definitely backing India ???? for two reasons— Rana Shazib (@RmShazib) June 26, 2019
1- they're neighbours
2- they're passionate about cricket
I don't know. All I am saying is that Allama Iqbal wrote Saare Jahaan Se Acha Hindustan Humara. https://t.co/1vreHH5CuU— Rana Talha Asfar ???? (@RTAluvzAfridi) June 26, 2019
Neighbors Support ??????? pic.twitter.com/QjwFT90Yp8— Zunair Malik (@ZunairM54899844) June 26, 2019
Yes ofcourse we love our neighbour's. Ofcourse we support India. ????? @MehrTarar #CWC19https://t.co/ilamj20iQO— Ahmed Sa£M (@Ahmadd_Saleem) June 26, 2019
Team India ????????— E Q U I N O X ?? (@cap_sohail) June 26, 2019
Hahahaha we are living in loving times again ??????????????
India have won five of their six league games, with one washout. With 11 points from six games, India are currently placed second on the points table behind Australia.
India now need to win just one of their last three matches to guarantee progress from the league phase.
On the other hand, fifth-placed England have eight points from seven games and will play New Zealand in their final league stage match.
Pakistan, currently placed fourth, leapfrogged England after beating Afghanistan by three wickets on Saturday.
Consequently, the clash against India is a must-win clash for England, who are wobbling badly after two straight defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia.