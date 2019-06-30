 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: Pakistan Fans Are Rooting For India To Beat England. Here's Why

Updated: 30 June 2019 13:21 IST
England's win against India on Sunday will put Pakistan's World Cup campaign in jeopardy.

Pakistan fans are rooting for India's win against England. © AFP

India will take on hosts England in a World Cup 2019 league stage match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. India are just a point away from sealing a semi-finals spot and the fans are rallying behind the two-time champions to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. Interestingly, in a rarest of rare occasions, Pakistan fans are also rooting for the away team's win. England's win on Sunday will put Pakistan's World Cup campaign in jeopardy and that is why the fans from across the border have started expressing their support for Virat Kohli's men. Former England skipper Nasser Hussain took to Twitter and asked Pakistan fans which team they would be supporting. "Question to all Pakistan fans ...England vs India...Sunday... who are you supporting?" Hussain tweeted on Thursday.

Here are some interesting replies:

India have won five of their six league games, with one washout. With 11 points from six games, India are currently placed second on the points table behind Australia. 

India now need to win just one of their last three matches to guarantee progress from the league phase. 

On the other hand, fifth-placed England have eight points from seven games and will play New Zealand in their final league stage match. 

Pakistan, currently placed fourth, leapfrogged England after beating Afghanistan by three wickets on Saturday.

Consequently, the clash against India is a must-win clash for England, who are wobbling badly after two straight defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia. 

