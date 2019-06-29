 
England vs India: Kedar Jadhav, Indian Batsman To Watch

Updated: 29 June 2019 15:49 IST

Though India are still unbeaten in World Cup 2019, the batting has shown quite a few cracks and promoting Kedar Jadhav may be considered a stop-gap repair job.

Kedar Jadhav has so far scored 68 runs in World Cup 2019 at an average of 34. © AFP

India are one match away from sealing a semi-final berth in World Cup 2019 but with England with their backs to the wall, the contest at Edgbaston on Sunday will be anything but a cakewalk. The Indian batting will be tested, as it has been in the last two matches, where some fine bowling combined with the some cavalier batting by the opposition gave India full points. But the batting line-up and who bats where seems to be a constant problem and with Vijay Shankar being slotted in a job that he is not built for - play at No. 4 - the only other obvious choice in the present XI is to shift Kedar Jadhav up to that position.

Kedar Jadhav has not exactly set World Cup 2019 on fire, but apart from the top order, he is the straightest bat in the XI and that would make him definitely a better No. 4 than Vijay Shankar or anyone else.

Jadhav made his One-day International (ODI) debut in Ranchi against Sri Lanka in 2014 and he has so far played 64 ODIs.

In 44 innings Kedar Jadhav has scored 1242 runs at an average of 42.82 and a deceptively high strike rate of 100.89. Jadhav has two centuries and six half-centuries, with a highest of 120.

Kedar Jadhav's bowling is not to be taken lightly either. His near-horizontal delivery style has been quite a topic of discussion and it has served him well, with 27 ODI wickets at an average of 5.16 and strike rate of 41.7.

Highlights
  • Kedar Jadhav could slot into the No.4 position as a stop-gap option
  • Kedar Jadhav has scored 68 runs so far in World Cup 2019
  • India next take on England at Edgbaston on Sunday
