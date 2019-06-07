England will face the side that was their nemesis in the previous World Cup as the tournament hosts continue their World Cup 2019 campaign against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday. Bangladesh knocked out England in the first round of 2015 World Cup by defeating the Eoin Morgan-led team by 15 runs in Adelaide. After the early exit, the then England and Wales Cricket Board director Andrew Strauss brought Trevor Bayliss as the head coach of the team in place of Peter Moores that lead to a remarkable transformation of England cricket. With Bayliss at the helm, England has turned their fortunes significantly, as they sit on top of the ICC One-day International (ODI) rankings. England, who started this World Cup as favourites, kicked off their campaign with a 104-run battering of South Africa at the Oval. However, in their next encounter against Pakistan, the hosts suffered a shocking 14-run defeat while chasing a target of 349. England not only lost the match, but a few of their players also lost their cool on the ground. Opening batsman Jason Roy and fast bowler Jofra Archer were penalised for lapses in their conduct on the field.
When is the England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?
The England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 8, 2019 (Saturday).
Where will the England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match be played?
The England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
What time does the England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match begin?
The England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?
The England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?
The live streaming of the England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
