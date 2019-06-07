 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, England vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 07 June 2019 19:03 IST

England and Bangladesh will look to get back on winning track as both suffered a loss in their previous encounter.

World Cup 2019, England vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
England suffered a shocking 14-run defeat while chasing a target of 349 against Pakistan. © AFP

England will face the side that was their nemesis in the previous World Cup as the tournament hosts continue their World Cup 2019 campaign against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday. Bangladesh knocked out England in the first round of 2015 World Cup by defeating the Eoin Morgan-led team by 15 runs in Adelaide. After the early exit, the then England and Wales Cricket Board director Andrew Strauss brought Trevor Bayliss as the head coach of the team in place of Peter Moores that lead to a remarkable transformation of England cricket. With Bayliss at the helm, England has turned their fortunes significantly, as they sit on top of the ICC One-day International (ODI) rankings. England, who started this World Cup as favourites, kicked off their campaign with a 104-run battering of South Africa at the Oval. However, in their next encounter against Pakistan, the hosts suffered a shocking 14-run defeat while chasing a target of 349. England not only lost the match, but a few of their players also lost their cool on the ground. Opening batsman Jason Roy and fast bowler Jofra Archer were penalised for lapses in their conduct on the field.

When is the England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?

The England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 8, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match be played?

The England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

What time does the England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match begin?

The England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?

The England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team England England Cricket Team World Cup 2019 England vs Bangladesh, Match 12 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bangladesh knocked out England in the first round of 2015 World Cup.
  • England failed to chase 349 against Pakistan on Monday at Trent Bridge.
  • England defeated South Africa by 104 runs in the World Cup opener.
Related Articles
England vs Bangladesh: Chris Woakes, England Player To Watch Out For
England vs Bangladesh: Chris Woakes, England Player To Watch Out For
Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh Player To Watch Out For
Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh Player To Watch Out For
Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
England vs Bangladesh: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
England vs Bangladesh: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
England vs Bangladesh: Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
England vs Bangladesh: Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.