Bangladesh cricket has been synonymous with all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for a long time. The former Bangladesh captain has been in the thick of things for a long time and the World Cup 2019 is another platform where he will need to deliver if Bangladesh are to entertain any thoughts of making the grade beyond the league stages. Shakib was in action with a fine 75 against South Africa as Bangladesh got off to a fine start. He then scored 64 against New Zealand and also picked up two wickets, even though Bangladesh lost a close match.

Shakib Al Hasan made his One-day International debut against Zimbabwe in Harare in August, 2006.

He has played a round 200 ODIs so far and as batsman (188 innings) he has scored 5856 runs with an economy of 36.14 and a strike rate of 81.76. Shakib has seven ODI centuries and 44 half-centuries, with a best of 134 not out.

As a bowler (197 innings) Shakib has amassed 252 wickets at an economy of 4.44 and strike rate of 40.4. His best figures are 5/47.