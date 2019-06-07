England take on Bangladesh in their third World Cup 2019 league encounter, with double motivation. Firstly, they would be keen to put behind them the loss to Pakistan, who absolutely decimated their bowling , and get their campaign to win the elusive World Cup back on track. Their second point of action would be ensure that Bangladesh do not surprise them like they did in 2015, when a loss to the underrated side resulted in England being sent packing from the tournament. Bangladesh, still smarting from the close loss to New Zealand, would be hoping that their win over South Africa in the first match was not a fluke.

If one were to only look at the One-day International head to head between England and Bangladesh, the hosts should have this one in the bag.

Here is a break-up of the matches:

Matches: 20

England won: 16

Bangladesh won: 4

Tied: 0

No result: 0

As is evident, England have a commanding lead in the stats and given that they are playing at home, they would be expected to win this one.

But stranger things have happened in international sports, so they would be on their guard.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have little to lose, so they should be coming out all guns blazing.