England will be fighting against history when they meet Bangladesh in their Cricket World Cup 2019 league encounter. In the past, England and Bangladesh have met thrice in World Cup matches and surprisingly, Bangladesh hold a 2-1 edge . England will however be keen to make amends. Bangladesh will be bolstered with their fans filling the stands en masse when the two sides meet.

England vs Bangladesh

When: June 8, 2019

What time: 3.00 PM IST

Where: Cardiff, Wales

Stadium: Sophia Gardens



Bangladesh had won in 2015 and also in the 2011 World Cup and England have to go as far back as 2007 to show a World Cup win against the vastly underrated Bangladesh.

England however have a commanding lead in the ODI stats and given that they are playing at home, they would be expected to win this one.

But stranger things have happened in international sports, so they would be on their guard.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have little to lose, so they should be coming out all guns blazing.