9.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A biggie to end Powerplay 1! Spoils the over somewhat! Another short one and Shakib may have been ready this time. He helps it on its way over the fine leg fence. A decent Powerplay 1 for Bangladesh but they are still way behind the game. 48 for 1 is their score. 339 needed in 240.
9.5 overs (0 Run) In the air... but short! Another short one and on the body. Shakib looks to pull. The ball hits the higher portion of the bat and lands short of square leg.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Shakib has somehow played that! Another short one and on middle, Shakib first looks to duck but the ball hurries onto him. He then somehow fends it away towards gully.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Short and on the body, Tamim looks to duck under it. The ball arrives quickly, hits the body of Tamim and goes over the keeper for a boundary.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and on the pads, Tamim works it to short fine leg and sets off. Shakib sends him back. The fielder has a shy but misses. Would not have made a difference though if he would have hit.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, it is guided to point. Just the 4 from the over. Run rate needed above 8.5 now.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Another one on the pads, Tamim looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls towards square leg. A run taken.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball but on the pads, it is worked towards fine leg for one.
8.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played it to the point region.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Tamim guides it down to third man and takes one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) From around the wicket, Woakes bowls a slower one on middle, Shakib looks to pull it but mistimes it towards mid-wicket for one.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUCH! That must have hurt! Short and on the body, Tamim looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body. Tamim shows no signs of pain though.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, it is defended.
7.4 overs (3 Runs) Bowls it a little too full this time and outside off, Shakib hits it through covers. It is not right off the middle but the batters take three.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Another good bouncer! Shakib sways away from it nicely.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, Shakib works it to mid-wicket.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Tamim works it towards mid-wicket and takes one.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Length ball outside off, Shakib cuts it through point. Adil Rashid at third man runs to his left and stops the ball from going to the fence with a dive. Shakib gets a brace.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Tamim defends it with soft hands towards cover and takes a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Now bowls it on a length to Shakib. The southpaw nudges it down to third man and takes one.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length again to Shakib. He pulls it over square leg and gets a couple as the fielder from fine leg cleans it up.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Tamim runs it down to third man and rotates the strike.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Good running! Back of a length ball on off, Shakib defends it and takes a quick single.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Shakib works it to fine leg for one.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Brilliant bowling! Length again and on middle, Shakib defends it to covers. He wants a run but is rightly sent back.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good short ball and on the body, Shakib Al Hasan ducks under it.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Whizzes past the outside edge! Slightly short and outside off, Shakib looks to cut but is beaten by extra bounce.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, it is worked to mid-wicket.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Quick single! First run off Archer's bowling. Full and on off, Shakib pushes it to mid off and takes one.