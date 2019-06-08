48.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! That's it from this game. Jofra steams in and follows the yorker with a quick sharp bouncer.
48.4 overs (0 Run) Corker of a yorker this. It is on leg, Mustafizur does really well to get his bat down in time.
48.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Mustafizur defends it to cover.
48.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Jofra strikes again. He too gets his second off the game along with Wood and Stokes. Archer hits the deck hard on a length outside off, Mehedi looks to hit it on the off side but gets a feather on it and Bairstow behind the stumps takes a simple catch. They put in an appeal and the umpire raises his finger.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Mortaza flicks it down the fine leg region for a single.
47.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Bowled really full on middle, Mortaza jams this ball away to deep cover for a run. He is backing away and is a contender for getting bowled.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Pushed away to deep cover for a run by the batsman now.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Run down to third man as this ball is well wide of off stump. A single is taken by the Bangladesh skipper.
47.2 overs (0 Run) A fuller length ball outside off, hit hard by Mashrafe towards cover.
47.1 overs (0 Run) Pushed off the back foot by Mortaza.
46.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was hit with some venom. Full on off, Mehedi hits it over the bowler's head. Wood stretches his arm out but does get it on time.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Mortaza makes room and hits it to sweeper cover for one.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a single down to third man.
46.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short on the body, Mehedi pulls it over fine leg region and wide of the fielder there for a boundary.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Very well played and good effort in the field from Woakes. Back of a length ball on the body, Mortaza does well to get his bat on the way and guide it towards third man. Woakes runs to his left and pulls it back before the ropes. Just a run taken.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Mehedi plays it to sweeper cover and gets a single.
45.6 overs (0 Run) Yorker outside off, Mashrafe jams it out to the fielder at point.
45.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Length ball outside off, Mortaza looks to hit it on the off side but misses.
45.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! No such luck for Saifuddin here. Fuller in length on middle and off, Saifuddin looks to flick but misses and the ball goes between his bat and pad onto the stumps. Third wicket for Stokes, he did not have a good day with the bat but he has certainly enjoyed his time with the ball.
45.3 overs (0 Run) How many times have we seen the bails not coming off? It has happened once again here. Back of a length ball on the body, Saifuddin looks to pull but it hits his body and in the followthrough it hit his arm. The ball then hits the stumps but the bails stay intact.
45.2 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on the pads, Saifuddin flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a couple.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, Hasan flicks it to the on side and gets a single.