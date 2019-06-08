49.6 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
49.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Plunkett is enjoying his comeback into the side here. He has made an impact with the bat straightaway.
49.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Creamed away! Fuller on off, Plunkett creams it through covers for a boundary.
49.3 overs (2 Runs) Good running this. Full on off, Plunkett hist it wide of long on and gets a couple.
49.2 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! Plunkett initially moves away and then comes back in. He tries to unsettle the bowler but Saifuddin keeps his cool and bowls it full on the fourth stump line. Plunkett swings his bat at it but misses.
49.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Woakes plays it to sweeper cover and takes a single.
48.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Long on just watches it sail over his head. Full on middle and leg, Plunkett smokes it over the long on fence for a biggie. 18 runs off the over.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Chris plays it with soft hands towards cover and takes a single.
48.4 overs (2 Runs) Smartly played. Back of a length ball on off, Woakes sees that the fielder at cover and point are inside the circle. So he just lofts it over them and gets a couple.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Now a single. Full outside off, Plunkett slams it to long off and gets a single.
48.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in two! Good length ball on middle, Plunkett pulls it away over fine leg for another boundary.
48.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Plunkett has joined the party here too. Good length ball on off, Plunkett pulls it and dissects the man at deep mid-wicket and deep square leg for a boundary.
47.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Slapped and slapped away for six. Good length ball on off, Woakes smashes it over the long off fence for a biggie.
47.5 overs (2 Runs) Poor fielding. Length ball outside off, Woakes lofts it wide of sweeper cover. Mosaddek stationed there does not charge towards the ball allowing them to take two.
47.4 overs (0 Run) Good ball from Mustafizr. Bowls it full on the fourth stump line, Woakes looks to hit it but misses.
47.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Woakes is off the mark in style. Mustafizur over cooks the short ball, Woakes picks it up early and smacks his pull over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
47.2 overs (0 Run) Dot ball. Very important at this stage. Slower delivery outside off, Woakes looks to hit it but misses.
47.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Stokes departs! Short ball on off, Stokes looks to hit it on the off side but gets a top edge on it. The ball goes high in the air towards point. Mashrafe Mortaza gets there, he keeps his eyes on the ball but it lobs out of his hand. It slips out his hand in the second attempt as well but finally manages to take it in the third attempt. Bangladesh are pulling things back here right at the depth.
46.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a good last over for Hasan. Stokes gets to the other end by stroking it to long off. A decent spell by Hasan. His figures reads 10-0-67-2.
46.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! This time it is taken! Not by Tamim but by Sarkar. Good catch! Morgan once again looks to go big but does not time it again. It goes up in the air towards long on. For a second it seemed it would fall short but Sarkar runs in and takes a good diving catch. Both the set batsman back in the hut. Bangladesh can now look to stop England under 370.
46.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air... and just out of Tamim's reach! Very good effort by the opener. Morgan looks to go downtown, he miscues it and only manages more height than distance. Tamim runs to his left, dives but only gets fingertips to it. The ball almost trickles over the fence but long off does the mopping up job. Two taken.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Good three balls to begin! Full and on off, Stokes hits it down to long off for one.
46.2 overs (1 Run) This time bowls it wide outside off, Morgan reaches for it and slaps it through covers for one.
46.1 overs (1 Run) He fires it on the pads, Stokes works it through mid-wicket for one.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Ben nudges it to sweeper cover and takes a single to keep the strike.
45.5 overs (2 Runs) Stokes is off the mark. Good length ball on middle, Stokes tucks it wide of deep mid-wicket and Stokes straightaway calls for two and he gets it with relative ease.
45.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Stokes taps it back to the bowler.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball this time on a length and on the body of Morgan. He pulls it to deep square leg and gets a single.
45.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower one gone wrong. Saifuddin bowls it way down the leg side, Morgan lets it be and it has been wided.
45.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Buttler holes out! Even if you get Buttler at this stage, it will save you some runs. It is not the best of deliveries. Full on the pads, Buttler flicks it uppishly to the right of deep square leg. Soumya Sarkar runs on that side and takes a good catch. End of a very good innings from Buttler. He was having some injury issue maybe that played a part too but nonetheless it was a good move to send him up the order.
45.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! How effortlessly has Buttler hit that? Back of a length ball on off, Buttler flat-bats it easily over long off fence for a biggie. Ideal start to the new over.