44.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls it way outside off, Morgan leaves it assuming it to be called as wide but it has not been wided by the umpire. Morgan is not happy. Not a good day in the office for Shakib.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Buttler creams it to long off and gets a single.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, Morgan looks to cut and he does so off the toe end of the bat and they get a run.
44.3 overs (0 Run) Fires it in full on middle, Morgan looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto his boot.
44.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Straight as an arrow! Tossed up on off, Morgan comes down the track and just lofts it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
44.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Buttler turns it behind square and gets a single.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single! So despite there being a Free Hit in this over, it only goes for 6. Follows the yorker with a short one which Buttler pulls through mid-wicket for one.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Two dots un a row! Another yorker outside off, not a lot a batter can do with that as he jams it out to point.
43.4 overs (0 Run) A dot! Gold dust at this stage! Another slower bumper, the line is key, it is outside off. The batter looks to drag it on the leg side but gets a bottom edge back to the bowler.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Out off a Free Hit! A good slower short ball and on middle, Morgan looks to pull but gets a top edge. Rahim runs to his right and takes it. Just a single from the freebie.
43.3 overs (2 Runs) Top class delivery but all that effort has been spoilt as the Fizz has overstepped! He bowls a yorker on middle, Buttler jams it through covers for one. Free Hit coming up.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish again and on the body, Morgan awkwardly pulls it towards deep square leg for one.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Crunched but straight to the fielder! Short and outside off, Buttler pulls it hard towards deep mid-wicket for one.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Buttler punches it to sweeper cover and takes a single.
42.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shakib misses his line and sprays it down the leg side.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Morgan smacks it towards long on and gets a single.
42.4 overs (1 Run) SAFE! No, Buttler is well in. Shakib bowls it short on leg, Buttler plays it towards the left of the bowler and takes a run. Shakib gets to the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end. He hits the stumps and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replay rolls in and shows Buttler was comfortably in.
42.3 overs (2 Runs) Fifty for Jos Buttler. He has continued from where he left off against Pakistan. On the pads, Buttler flicks it towards deep square leg and gets a couple to bring up his 19th ODI fifty.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Now follows it up with a quick single. Flatter on middle, Morgan punches it to mid off and takes a quick single.
42.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Morgan loves the width on offer there and cuts it through point for a boundary.
41.6 overs (2 Runs) Once again Mustafizur bends his back and bowls it short, Buttler pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a couple.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Good comeback from Mustafizur. Bowls it short on off, Buttler defends it.
41.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! New ball please this one is out of here. Full on off, it is in Buttler's zone and he demolishes it over the long on fence and the ball goes out of the park.
41.3 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on off, Buttler drives it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Morgan drives it to long on for a run.
41.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Morgan looks to flick but misses it.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss on off, Buttler plays it towards mid off for a single.
40.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Jos flicks it to mid-wicket and gets a single. With that 50-run stand comes up between the two.
40.5 overs (2 Runs) Good effort in the deep. Tossed up on middle and leg, Buttler hits it hard through mid-wicket, Tamim Iqbal runs to his right and puts in a dive to stop the ball from going to the fence. The batsmen take two.
40.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He is nursing some injury here but boy that is not stopping him. Floated on middle and leg, Buttler hits it towards mid-wicket with a short arm jab and the ball races away to the fence.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Morgan strokes it to long off for a single.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Morgan defends it with authority.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on leg, Buttler flicks it to square leg and takes a quick single.
40.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Sprays it down the leg side, Buttler looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.