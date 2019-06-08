39.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Mossadek runs it down to third man for a single.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Mosaddek blocks it.
39.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy but Mosaddek won't mind. Good length ball on off, Mosaddek looks defend but it goes off the outside edge towards the third man region for a boundary.
39.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! The dropped catch has not cost England much. Stokes has impressed in his 1 and a half overs and got a well deserved wicket here. He bowls a perfect yorker on middle and leg, Shakib looks to jam it out but gets an inside edge onto his boot. The ball then goes onto disturb the off pole.
39.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Mahmudullah flicks it to fine leg for a single.
39.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Root has dropped a relatively easy catch here. Stokes hits the deck hard on length, Shakib looks to pull but ends up top edging it. The ball goes behind point. Root running behind gets to the ball but fails to hold onto it.
38.6 overs (1 Run) In the air... safe! Full and on off, Shakib looks to go over covers but ends it lobbing it very square on the off side. Lands in no man's land, a single taken. 14 from the over. Still below the runs they need per over though.
38.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Third boundary in the over! Short again and it is on middle, Shakib once again pulls it through mid-wicket and it races away.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one and this time it is on Shakib's body. He hits it to mid on.
38.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Short and on middle, Shakib smashes it through mid-wicket this time and it races away.
38.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! Length and on middle, Shakib lifts it just over the outstretched hand of Archer and into the long off fence.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on off, Mahmudullah guides it down to third man and a run is taken.
37.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden! Short and on middle, Shakib looks to pull but misses.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Looks to play the paddle this time but does not get bat to ball.
37.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, defended.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Shakib makes room but Stokes bowls it outside off, Shakib offers no shot.
37.2 overs (0 Run) A short delivery which has been pulled away.
37.1 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side on middle, Shakib mistimes the pull towards mid on.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Kept out by the batsman from the crease to end the over.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Driven through mid off by the southpaw. One run added to the total.
36.5 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Bouncer gone too high. Shakib cannot put bat on ball as he looks to hook this but the ball bounces over the head of the keeper and to the fence for a boundary. The 200 comes up for the Tigers.
36.4 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, Shakib has attempted to put bat on ball but fails.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Pushed off the back foot wide of point for a run by Mahmudullah.
36.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
36.1 overs (0 Run) A fuller one on middle, Shakib keeps the ball out by bringing his bat down in the nick of time.
35.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a hit! Rashid tosses it up on off, Mahmudullah comes down the track and smokes it straight into the sightscreen for a maximum. That was the last ball of his spell. Adil Rashid finishes with the figures of 10-0-64-1.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
35.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Rashid misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Mahmudullah looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Mahmudullah blocks it.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Shakib drags it to deep mid-wicket with his sweep for a single.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Mahmudullah pushes it towards cover and gets a single.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted on middle and off, Mahmudullah looks to defend but gets an inside edge which goes to backward square.