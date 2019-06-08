39.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Buttler flicks it towards deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike with a single.
Live Score
39.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Morgan punches it to long on and gets a single.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Morgan punches it to the man at cover.
39.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Morgan is slowly joining the party here! Just a fraction full outside off, Morgan swinsg his bat at it and deposits it over the long off fence for a maximum.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Eoin drives it to wide mid off.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Morgan defends it off the back foot.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Morgan strokes it to long on and keeps the strike.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted on the stumps, Morgan defends it astutely.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle and leg, Eoin defends it towards mid on.
38.3 overs (2 Runs) Another sloppy effort in the field from Bangladesh. Flatter around off, Morgan cuts it to point. Saifuddin there misfields and what should have been a dot ball has gone for 2 runs. Fielding is such a critical part of the game, especially nowadays and Bangladesh have conceded a lot of free runs today.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Morgan pushes it to the man at cover.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle, Buttler milks it to long on for a single.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on leg, Buttler flicks it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single. He will keep the strike. Brilliant over for England. 19 runs off the over.
37.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Buttler has demolished that. Shorter on middle and off, Jos gets on his back foot and demolishes it over long on. Jeez! You hardly see sixes being hit off the back foot to a spinner.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Morgan punches it to long on for a single.
37.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Buttler flicks it to deep square leg and gets a single.
37.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 10 off the first two balls. Flatter outside off, Buttler smashes it through covers for a boundary.
37.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Buttler finding his rhythm here. Floated on middle and leg, Buttler comes down the track and tonks it over the cow corner region for a maximum.
36.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Buttler flicks it to the on side and keeps the strike.
36.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Buttler defends it off the front foot.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Morgan punches it wide of cover and takes one.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Morgan blocks it.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Lbw appeal turned down. Mehedi darts it on leg, Buttler looks to flick it but looks to miss it and the ball hits him on the pads. The Bangladesh players put in an appeal but the umpire turns it down. They take a run as the ball goes towards backward square leg. Leg bye signalled.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, Buttler guides it to the man at short third man.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Jos flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Eoin flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Morgan punches it back towards the bowler.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Buttler pulls it over mid-wicket for a run.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Morgan makes room and cuts it towards point for a single.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Buttler flicks it towards square leg for a single.