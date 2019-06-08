 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:08 June 2019 16:48 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Bangladesh from Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

ENG vs BAN Latest Score

24.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Root flicks it to square leg and gets a single.

24.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off and fuller this time, Root pushes it to the man at point.

24.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, Root defends it back to the bowler.

24.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Roy flicks it to square leg and rotates the strike.

24.2 overs (1 Run) Once again length ball outside off, Root taps it down to third man and gets a single.

24.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Roy runs it down to third man and gets a single.

23.6 overs (1 Run) 150 up for England. On a length on middle, Roy tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single. Just 5 runs have come from the over.

23.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Joe flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.

23.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Roy drives it to long on for a single.

23.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Root flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.

23.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Roy flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.

23.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Roy plays it to mid on.

22.6 overs (1 Run) Now smartly follows the boundary with a single down to long on.

22.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled and pulled hard. Shorter on middle, Roy pulls it hard over mid-wicket and gets a boundary. ENG vs BAN: Match 12: Jason Roy hits Mehedi Hasan for a 4! England 144/1 (22.5 Ov). CRR: 6.30

22.4 overs (0 Run) Lbw appeal turned down by the umpire. Mehedi bowls a flatter ball on off, Roy looks to play the reverse sweep but misses. The ball hits him on his pad, Mushfiqur and Mehedi put in an appeal but it is turned down by the umpire. As Mehedi is bowling from around the wicket it was always going to be tough for him to get an LBW.

22.3 overs (0 Run) Once again darts it on the pads, Roy flicks it to the man at short mid-wicket.

22.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Root turns it away behind square and gets a single.

22.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on leg, Roy comes down the track and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.

21.6 overs (1 Run) Good over from Mortaza, just 3 singles off it. The last ball is on a length, Roy strokes it to long off for a single.

21.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Roy taps it to the man at backward point.

21.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Root turns it down wide of fine leg. Root was looking for two but Roy sends him back.

21.3 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, Root pushes it to the man at mid off.

21.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Roy punches it wide of cover THIS time and gets a single.

21.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Roy punches it to the man at cover.

20.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Roy strokes it to sweeper cover and keeps the strike.

20.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Root flicks it to the on side and gets a run.

20.4 overs (1 Run) Sharp single taken there. Shorter on off, Roy punches it towards mid off and takes a quick single. Soumya Sarkar there gets to the ball but does not throw it allowing them to complete the run with ease.

20.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle, Roy strokes it to the man at mid off.

20.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Root milks it down to long on and gets a single.

20.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Roy punches it to long on where Tamim misfields but still the batsmen take a single.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Sophia Gardens, Cardiff World Cup 2019 England vs Bangladesh, Match 12
