19.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Shakib hits it through mid-wicket for one.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Shakib pushes it mid off.
19.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman has played it to the point region. One run added to the total.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Shakib uses his feet and works it through mid-wicket for one.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and hit in the gap! Short and on middle, Shakib goes back and hits it hard through mid-wicket. Short boundary and the ball races away to the fence. They need a lot more of these.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Rahim looks to hit it but misses.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle and leg, Shakib paddles it away to fine leg for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, MR pushes it towards cover and gets one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Shakib. His third consecutive one in this World Cup. He did not convert the previous two but Bangladesh desperately need him to convert this into a huge one. He gets to his 45th ODI fifty by turning it to fine leg and getting a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the body, Mushfiqur flicks it to deep square and gets a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball on the body, Shakib pulls it to deep square leg and gets a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) The left-handed batsman turns this towards square leg for a run and keeps strike for the next over.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Another cut shot for a run by MR.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) The short of length delivery has been cut away through square on the off side by Mushfiqur. Two runs added to the total as the fielder has to run a long way to his left to deep point to stop the ball.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Almost rolled back on the stumps! A short ball outside off, Rahim looks to cut but the ball takes the inside edge and almost rolls back on to the stumps. The ball is stopped by the batsman with his foot at the nick of time.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Tucked away through mid-wicket by the southpaw now for a run.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on the pads, worked through square leg for a single by Rahim.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Good length on off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Shakib works it through square leg for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Waits for the ball to come to him and then guides it down to third man for one.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Rahim strokes it back to the bowler.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on the body, this is worked through square leg for one.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Good length on middle, Shakib strokes it back to the bowler.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Mushfiqur blocks it to see off the over.
15.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Mushfiqur follows the boundary with a solid front foot defense.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut into pieces! Length ball outside off, Mushfiqur frees his arm and cuts it through point for a boundary.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Shakib looks to flick but misses. The English players put in a stifled appeal but it is turned down. It looked to be missing leg. They don't take the review. The batsmen rotate strike and it has been signalled leg bye.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, Rahim flicks it to deep square leg and gets an easy single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Play and miss! Good length ball outside off, Mushfiqur looks to cut but misses.