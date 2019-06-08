19.6 overs (0 Run) Another piece of good fielding. Saifuddin it is this time. It is a length ball on the pads, Root flicks it to the right of mid-wicket. Saifuddin there dives on that side and saves runs for his side.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Root gets on his toes and taps it down to backward point.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and off, Root drives it to the man at mid on.
19.3 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg and on a length, Jason tucks it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Welcomes Root with a bouncer. Root though was waiting for it and eases his pull towards deep square leg and gets off the mark with a single.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Finally Bangladesh have broken this opening stand. The skipper has done the trick here. Mortaza comes around the wicket and bowls it on middle and leg, Bairstow looks to flick but gets a leading edge. The ball flies towards cover and Mehedi Hasan there dives to his left and takes a good catch. The fielding from Bangladesh so far has been poor but maybe this will inspire them. Bairstow does not wait long after getting to his half-ton and he will be disappointed not to convert this into a big one.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very well played this from Roy. Short on off, Roy waits for it and cuts it from right under his eyes and wide of point for a boundary.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Fired in on the pads, Roy looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, JB punches it to sweeper cover and gets a single.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Fifty for Bairstow. He has finally arrived at this World Cup. He gets to the landmark by flicking this tossed up ball towards square leg and running two. His 10th in ODIs, he now will look to convert it into a big one.
18.2 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Bairstow tucks it to mid-wicket.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Roy milks it to long on and gets a single.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Overthrows! Bangladesh are looking a bit rusty in the field today. Good length ball on off, Bairstow nudges it to long off and gets a single. The fielder there has an unnecessary shy at the bowler's end and there is no one backing up allowing them to get an extra run.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Right off the meat! Back of a length ball on off, with Mortaza's pace it is an easy picking for Bairstow and he played very well controlled pull through square leg for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Roy strokes it to long off for a single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Roy defends it off the front foot.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Comes around the wicket and bowls it on the pads, Roy looks to flick but misses and the ball hits him on his thigh pad and goes towards point.
17.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Bairstow flicks it to fine leg and gets a single.
16.6 overs (0 Run) APPEAL FOR LBW! NOT OUT! Flighted delivery outside leg, Roy looks to tuck but gets hit low on the pads. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Jonny flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Jonny flicks it to mid-wicket.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Bairstow defends it off the front foot.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Roy plays it towards wide mid on for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Short on middle, Roy makes room and slaps it to covers.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Roy pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Drama! Drama! Slower ball on off, Roy hits over point, it goes wide of sweeper cover. They run the first one hard and look for two. The fielder gets to the ball, Bairstow was hesitant for the second but Roy was adamant so Jonny goes for it. The fielder in the meanwhile throws it at the keeper's end but Roy was in. Throw at the bowler's end and it would have been all over for Bairstow.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow! That is another excellent stroke from Roy. Full on off, it is in Roy's slot. He smokes it over extra cover for a boundary.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Bairstow taps it wide of backward point. The fielder there fumbles allowing them to complete the run with ease.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Roy runs it down to third man and gets a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on a good length and outside off, Roy looks to drive but misses it.