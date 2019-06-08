14.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery around off, Mushfiqur taps it down to third man and keeps the strike.
Live Score
14.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Mushfiqur cuts it to the man at point.
14.4 overs (1 Run) On the body this time, Shakib looks to flick but he gets a feather on it and gets a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Rahim cuts it to deep point and rotates the strike.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Mushfiqur steadily defends it.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Mushfiqur leaves it alone.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bad delivery from Wood to end the over. He strays it on the pads, Shakib just eases his flick fine down the fine leg region for a boundary.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Wood rolls his finger on it. Shakib blocks it off the upper half of his bat.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! It is not a very well directed one. It is on the leg side of the body, Shakib ducks under it.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on the body, Mushfiqur tucks it to fine leg and gets a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off and middle, Shakib flicks it to square leg and gets a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, Shakib blocks it off the front foot.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Worked away by Shakib again now for a single. He keeps the strike for the next over.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Rahim punches this ball through the covers and gets to the other end.
12.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot and they pick up a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Kept out from within the crease this time by the southpaw.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Rahim guides it to third man. They pick up a single. He gets off the mark.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked away through square leg by Shakib. A single is taken.
11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Wood strikes in his very first over. Tamim has not had a great World Cup so far but he was looking good here today and he fails to convert his start once again. Wood hits the length hard on off, Tamim looks to cut it but ends up slicing it to the man at point. The ball goes straight to Eoin Morgan who takes an easy catch. Bangladesh in deep waters here and need something special here.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle leg, Shakib gets an inside edge which goes to the on side and they get one.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot! Wood offers width and cuts it through point for a boundary.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Shakib initially looks to hit it but then decides to not go through with it. He is late though and ends up under edging it to the keeper.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball on off, Shakib cuts it towards backward point and gets a couple as the fielder from third man cleans it up.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Wood starts with a good length ball on middle, Tamim taps it towards point and takes a quick single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On the stumps again, this is worked through square leg for one.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, Shakib looks to cut but ends up chopping it to covers.
10.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Plunkett has not got it right here! He once again slips one down the leg side and it has been wided.
10.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side and it has been wided.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads again and it is tucked around the corner for one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A little too straight again, this is worked through square leg for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Tamim looks to work it on the leg side but it hits the pad and rolls towards square leg. A leg bye taken.