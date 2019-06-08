 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:08 June 2019 20:29 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Bangladesh from Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

England vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
ENG vs BAN Latest Score

14.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery around off, Mushfiqur taps it down to third man and keeps the strike.

14.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Mushfiqur cuts it to the man at point.

14.4 overs (1 Run) On the body this time, Shakib looks to flick but he gets a feather on it and gets a single.

14.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Rahim cuts it to deep point and rotates the strike.

14.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Mushfiqur steadily defends it.

14.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Mushfiqur leaves it alone.

13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bad delivery from Wood to end the over. He strays it on the pads, Shakib just eases his flick fine down the fine leg region for a boundary. ENG vs BAN: Match 12: Shakib Al Hasan hits Mark Wood for a 4! Bangladesh 74/2 (14.0 Ov). Target: 387; RRR: 8.69

13.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Wood rolls his finger on it. Shakib blocks it off the upper half of his bat.

13.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! It is not a very well directed one. It is on the leg side of the body, Shakib ducks under it.

13.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on the body, Mushfiqur tucks it to fine leg and gets a single.

13.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off and middle, Shakib flicks it to square leg and gets a single.

13.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, Shakib blocks it off the front foot.

12.6 overs (1 Run) Worked away by Shakib again now for a single. He keeps the strike for the next over.

12.5 overs (1 Run) Rahim punches this ball through the covers and gets to the other end.

12.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot and they pick up a single.

12.3 overs (0 Run) Kept out from within the crease this time by the southpaw.

12.2 overs (1 Run) Rahim guides it to third man. They pick up a single. He gets off the mark.

12.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked away through square leg by Shakib. A single is taken.

11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Wood strikes in his very first over. Tamim has not had a great World Cup so far but he was looking good here today and he fails to convert his start once again. Wood hits the length hard on off, Tamim looks to cut it but ends up slicing it to the man at point. The ball goes straight to Eoin Morgan who takes an easy catch. Bangladesh in deep waters here and need something special here. ENG vs BAN: Match 12: WICKET! Tamim Iqbal c Eoin Morgan b Mark Wood 19 (29b, 1x4, 0x6). बांग्लादेश 63/2 (12.0 Ov). Target: 387; RRR: 8.53

11.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle leg, Shakib gets an inside edge which goes to the on side and they get one.

11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot! Wood offers width and cuts it through point for a boundary. ENG vs BAN: Match 12: Shakib Al Hasan hits Mark Wood for a 4! Bangladesh 62/1 (11.4 Ov). Target: 387; RRR: 8.48

11.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Shakib initially looks to hit it but then decides to not go through with it. He is late though and ends up under edging it to the keeper.

11.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball on off, Shakib cuts it towards backward point and gets a couple as the fielder from third man cleans it up.

11.1 overs (1 Run) Wood starts with a good length ball on middle, Tamim taps it towards point and takes a quick single.

10.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.

10.5 overs (1 Run) On the stumps again, this is worked through square leg for one.

10.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, Shakib looks to cut but ends up chopping it to covers.

10.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Plunkett has not got it right here! He once again slips one down the leg side and it has been wided.

10.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side and it has been wided.

10.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads again and it is tucked around the corner for one.

10.2 overs (1 Run) A little too straight again, this is worked through square leg for one.

10.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Tamim looks to work it on the leg side but it hits the pad and rolls towards square leg. A leg bye taken.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Sophia Gardens, Cardiff World Cup 2019 England vs Bangladesh, Match 12
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.