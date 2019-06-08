 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Cricket World Cup 2019, England vs Bangladesh: England Probable Playing XI, Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Updated: 08 June 2019 11:34 IST

England were handed a reality check with a loss against Pakistan in their previous World Cup 2019 match

England will look to make a comeback against Bangladesh in World Cup 2019 © AFP

England, hosts of the World Cup 2019, were handed a reality check with a loss against Pakistan but will look to comeback stronger and tighten the noose of their opposition - Bangladesh - in their next fixture at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Saturday. The Eoin Morgan captained side, one of the most balanced side in the tournament, is not short of squad depth. The top and the middle order containing Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Morgan, Ben Stokes have all clicked in the tournament and the management will not look to experiment with any of them.

However Jonny Bairstow, who is still to showcase his batting prowess in the marquee tournament, might be monitored closely.

In the bowling department, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid are a certainty in the line-up.

But Morgan might look to pick either Liam Plunkett or Mark Wood as his third seamer. The England skipper has been more impressed of Wood's pace and depending upon the pitch he might take a call between the two.

Mashrafe Mortaza, on the other hand, opted for the same XI in Bangladesh's inaugural matches.

But experienced Tamim Iqbal's form will be matter of concern for his side.

As far as bowling is concerned, Mortaza might give a game to Rubel Hossain, in place of the young and talented Mohammad Saifuddin.

Probabale XI:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Adil Rashid, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain

Squads:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, James Vince, Liam Dawson

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed

Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • England were handed a reality check with a loss against Pakistan
  • Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and spinners Moeen Ali are certain
  • Tamim Iqbal's form will be matter of concern for Bangladesh
