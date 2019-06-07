England vs Bangladesh: Chris Woakes, England Player To Watch Out For

England have over the years boasted quite an array of fast bowlers who have delivered from them almost always at home and away as well, most of the time. One name on this list is Chris Woakes, who is more of an all-rounder who isn't always mentioned in the same breath as some of his more famous fast bowling colleagues. Nevertheless, Chris Woakes has been in the thick of things in World Cup 2019 and may well be one of the key players for England in the long run. He has been given the responsibility of opening the bowling along with Jofra Archer and has accounted for himself quite well in World Cup 2019 so far.

Chris Woakes claimed three wickets against a burgeoning Pakistan in their second league match, even though England lost the match. Earlier, he was at hand to finish off the job with the bat as England beat South Africa in the opener.

Chris Woakes made his One-day International (ODI) debut against the 'ole enemy' Australia at Sydney in January 2011.

He has so far played 90 ODIs and as a batsman (60 innings), he has scored 1086 runs with an average of 25.85 and strike rate of 95.87. He has a best of 95 not out.

Woakes has bowled in 86 innings and claimed 129 wickets at an economy of 5.67 and strike rate of 32.6. Woakes has three five-wicket hauls and nine four-wicket returns. His best is 6/45.