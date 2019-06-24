England's World Cup 2019 campaign has not turned out as good as many predicted before the start of the tournament. The World Cup 2019 hosts registered their first loss in the tournament against Pakistan before facing a reality check at the hands of Sri Lanka. England now find themselves in a must-win situation as they prepare to take on arch-rivals Australia in their next World Cup 2019 clash at Lord's in London on Tuesday. Bidding to win the World Cup for the first time, England cannot afford many more slip-ups in their remaining league fixtures against fellow title contenders Australia, India and New Zealand -- teams they have not defeated at a World Cup since 1992.