World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 24 June 2019 15:38 IST

Australia will look to strengthen their position at the top of the points table.

Australia have won five matches out of their six games so far in World Cup 2019. © AFP

England's World Cup 2019 campaign has not turned out as good as many predicted before the start of the tournament. The World Cup 2019 hosts registered their first loss in the tournament against Pakistan before facing a reality check at the hands of Sri Lanka. England now find themselves in a must-win situation as they prepare to take on arch-rivals Australia in their next World Cup 2019 clash at Lord's in London on Tuesday. Bidding to win the World Cup for the first time, England cannot afford many more slip-ups in their remaining league fixtures against fellow title contenders Australia, India and New Zealand -- teams they have not defeated at a World Cup since 1992.

When is the England vs Australia World Cup 2019 match?

The England vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 25, 2019 (Tuesday).

Where will the England vs Australia World Cup 2019 match be played?

The England vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will be played at Lord's, London.

What time does the England vs Australia World Cup 2019 match begin?

The England vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Australia World Cup 2019 match?

The England vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Australia World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the England vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Highlights
  • Sri Lanka defeated England by 20 runs in their last World Cup encounter
  • England now have to win all of their remaining matches
  • Australia have won five out of their six league fixtures so far
