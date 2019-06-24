England's World Cup 2019 campaign has not turned out as good as many predicted before the start of the tournament. The World Cup 2019 hosts registered their first loss in the tournament against Pakistan before facing a reality check at the hands of Sri Lanka. England now find themselves in a must-win situation as they prepare to take on arch-rivals Australia in their next World Cup 2019 clash at Lord's in London on Tuesday. Bidding to win the World Cup for the first time, England cannot afford many more slip-ups in their remaining league fixtures against fellow title contenders Australia, India and New Zealand -- teams they have not defeated at a World Cup since 1992.

Tuesday's match at Lord's was always going to be a showpiece occasion, but it has been given added spice by England's 20-run loss to Sri Lanka.

Faced with a relatively modest target of 233 on a tricky Headingley pitch, England slumped to 212 all out.

Despite their second defeat of the pool phase following an earlier loss to Pakistan, the tournament hosts remained in the top four and on course for a semi-final spot.

England's rise to the top of the One-day International (ODI) rankings since their woeful first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup has been based on aggressive batting.

Doubts, however, persist about England's ability to bat in less than ideal conditions for shot-making.

England's problems have been compounded by the absence of Jason Roy from their past two matches, with a torn hamstring threatening to sideline the in-form opener from the Australia clash as well.

By contrast, Australia have been buoyed by the productive opening partnership between captain Aaron Finch and David Warner and are second in the table after five wins from six matches.

Mitchell Starc is the joint-leading wicket-taker at the World Cup -- his tally of 15 putting him level with fellow pacemen Jofra Archer (England) and Mohammad Amir (Pakistan) -- but Australia's bowling in support of the left-armer has looked vulnerable.

Allan Border, Australia's captain when they beat England in the 1987 World Cup final in Kolkata, believes it will be the bowlers who are decisive.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon.

Match starts at 3 pm IST

(With AFP inputs)