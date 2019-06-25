 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: Lord's, London Weather Forecast

Updated: 25 June 2019 14:03 IST

A lot will depend on the weather gods as the much-anticipated England vs Australia match may be in for some rain around the start time of 3pm IST.

World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: Lord
Stage is set for the big England vs Australia clash © AFP

England will take on arch-rivals Australia in the World Cup 2019 league match at Lord's on Tuesday. Two losses at the hands of Pakistan and Sri Lanka have left England in a tough situation. However, their hope for a full match may be dented as the Lord's weather forecast says there may be some rain near the start time of 3 pm IST and the toss before that may be delayed too. England will play Australia, India and New Zealand in their remaining matches and have to win at least two games to ensure their place in the semi-finals. Australia, except their defeat against India, have done well in World Cup 2019 and are placed at the second spot in points table.

A total of four matches have been washed out due to rain in World Cup 2019. Light drizzle was witnessed at Lord's a night before the England-Australia match. A lot will depend on the weather gods as the forecast suggest cloudy sky in the morning which may cause light drizzle.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has faced criticism for the poor scheduling and lack of reserve days for the league stage matches.

England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Lord's, London World Cup 2019 England vs Australia, Match 32 Cricket
