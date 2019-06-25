 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Play in Progress   
Match 32, Lord's, London, Jun 25, 2019
England ENG Yet To Bat
Australia AUS PP1 18/0 (4.1/50)
CRR: 4.32
England won the toss and elected to field

England vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2019: Australia Off To Cautious Start Against England

Updated:25 June 2019 15:16 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें বাংলায় পড়ুন

England vs Australia Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: England have not beaten Australia at a World Cup since 1992.

England vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2019: Australia Off To Cautious Start Against England
England vs Australia Live Score: England will face a tough challenge from Australia. © AFP

England's World Cup 2019 campaign has not turned out as good as many predicted before the start of the tournament. The World Cup 2019 hosts registered their first loss in the tournament against Pakistan before facing a reality check at the hands of Sri Lanka. England now find themselves in a must-win situation as they prepare to take on arch-rivals Australia in their next World Cup 2019 clash at Lord's in London on Tuesday. Bidding to win the World Cup for the first time, England cannot afford many more slip-ups in their remaining league fixtures against fellow title contenders Australia, India and New Zealand -- teams they have not defeated at a World Cup since 1992. Tuesday's match at Lord's was always going to be a showpiece occasion, but it has been given spice by England's loss to Sri Lanka. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Lord's, London

  • 15:16 (IST)Jun 25, 2019

    FOUR!

    Pulled away by Warner to backward square leg! First shot ball by Archer gets the treatment.
  • 15:05 (IST)Jun 25, 2019

    FOUR!

    Driven away by Finch! Beautiful cover drive to Jofra Archer. 
  • 15:02 (IST)Jun 25, 2019

    FOUR!

    Captain Finch survives! Edged and four, extra bounce for Woakes.
  • 14:59 (IST)Jun 25, 2019

    Finch and Warner arrive!

    Players are out in the middle! David Warner and Aaron Finch to open Australian innings. Chris Woakes has the new ball. 
  • 14:40 (IST)Jun 25, 2019

    Changes in playing XI

    Australia have made two changes as Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff have replaced Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile. First game for Lyon in World Cup 2019. England are playing the same XI from their defeat against Sri Lanka.
  • 14:36 (IST)Jun 25, 2019

    Playing XI

    Teams:

    Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff

    England (Playing XI): James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
  • 14:33 (IST)Jun 25, 2019

    England win toss, opt to bowl!

    England skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and decided to field. 
  • 14:29 (IST)Jun 25, 2019

    Pitch report!

    There is some green grass on the pitch and that may help pacers. Win the toss and opt to bowl! 
  • 14:27 (IST)Jun 25, 2019

    Long boundaries!

    Hitting boundaries won't be much easy as the boundaries at Lord's are long. 
  • 14:22 (IST)Jun 25, 2019

    Good news for England!

    Jofra Archer is fit! 
  • 14:15 (IST)Jun 25, 2019

    England or Australia?

    Who are you supporting today, England or Australia?



  • 14:10 (IST)Jun 25, 2019

    Preparations underway!

    The final touch!
  • 14:08 (IST)Jun 25, 2019

    Eyes on Starc!

    Eyes will be on Australia pacer Mitchell Starc. Australia will be having some high expectations from their star pacer. 
  • 14:05 (IST)Jun 25, 2019

    Training on!

    England and Australia players are sweating out in Lord's. 
  • 14:04 (IST)Jun 25, 2019

    Humble Joe Root!

    Joe Root makes day of many fans! 
  • 14:01 (IST)Jun 25, 2019

    Sneak peek into dressing room!

    Check the dressing rooms of Australia and England in Lord's.
  • 13:44 (IST)Jun 25, 2019

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the all-important World Cup 2019 clash between England and Australia. 
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs England vs Australia, Match 32 Cricket
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    England vs Australia Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    England vs Australia Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: Lord
    World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: Lord's, London Weather Forecast
    Cricket World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: England Probable Playing XI, Australia Probable Playing XI
    Cricket World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: England Probable Playing XI, Australia Probable Playing XI
    World Cup 2019: Arjun Tendulkar Helps England Batsmen Prepare For Australia Test
    World Cup 2019: Arjun Tendulkar Helps England Batsmen Prepare For Australia Test
    World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan Won
    World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan Won't Do A Virat Kohli For Steve Smith, David Warner During England vs Australia Clash
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 04 June 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.